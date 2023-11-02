Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy's recent four-game suspension has ignited a debate, with the charismatic PK Subban, a former NHL defenseman, taking to social media to express his concerns over the league's consistency in delivering harsh sanctions.

McAvoy's suspension and a bewildering 41-game suspension for Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto have brought the NHL's disciplinary system under scrutiny. Subban's candid remarks raised important questions about the league's approach to maintaining player safety and consistency in discipline.

Charlie McAvoy, a cornerstone of the Boston Bruins blue line, found himself in hot water after a questionable hit during a game. PK Subban was quick to weigh in on the matter, expressing his view that McAvoy deserved a more severe punishment for his actions. Subban said:

"I did not like Charlie McAvoy's hit. I thought he deserved five games."

Subban emphasized the importance of keeping star players like McAvoy on the ice for their respective teams, acknowledging his reputation as a Norris Trophy candidate year after year.

PK Subban drew a striking parallel between Rasmus Andersson's suspension and Charlie McAvoy's case. Andersson, a defenseman for the Calgary Flames, received a four-game suspension for his hit on Patrik Laine, a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He said:

"You know, Andersson gets four games for his hit on Laine. Leaves his feet, player's in a defenseless position, but player made a play on the puck.

"Laine's going for the empty net. Andersson makes him pay, pays the price. Four games, no problem. But Charlie McAvoy 200ft from his net. Your team's off to a great start. You hit a player, puck's nowhere in sight. That's game suspension like you could almost say it's intent to injure."

He further said:

"Charlie McAvoy, I love watching you play, but you got to clean it up. Can't do it. I would have given them five games if I'm the league. I would have given him five games at least."

Subban's argument highlights the inconsistency in the NHL's disciplinary actions. If two similar plays result in differing suspension lengths, it leaves players, coaches and fans perplexed about what constitutes a fair and consistent punishment. The league needs to address this issue to maintain the integrity of the game and protect its players effectively.

PK Subban on Shane Pinto's 41-game suspension

Shane Pinto's 41-game suspension for gambling activities also puzzled PK Subban.

"Shane Pinto, 41 game suspension for gambling," Subban said. "They said that he did not gamble on any hockey games, or why is he getting 41 games? I got to get an explanation for this. It's unbelievable. And for you to get 41 games, something has to happen. I don't care what anybody says. Something wrong has got to happen.

"Where there's smoke, there's fire. But I will say this for NHL players, professional athletes, find out what those boundaries are and make sure you stay within them. And if you're the NHL, NHLPA. You got to make sure the players know what those boundaries are. There can't be any gray area. I don't want to see any player in this situation."

PK Subban raised a question faced by many in the hockey community, demanding an explanation for this unprecedented suspension.