Charlie McAvoy suspension: Bruins star appealing four-game ban for illegal check to head of Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy is appealing a four-game suspension given by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The suspension was imposed due to a hit to the head of Oliver Ekman Larsson, a player from the Florida Panthers, which resulted in a 5-minute penalty for McAvoy.

The incident took place during the period of the Bruins' overtime victory against Florida. McAvoy delivered a check that made contact with Ekman Larsson's head long after he had passed the puck.

NHL announced his suspension on the day, stating that this contact could have been avoided.

McAvoy's appeal will be reviewed by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who will make the decision in this appeals process. Since the suspension is less than six games, it did not require an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety. McAvoy cannot appeal Bettman's decision to a neutral arbitrator.

Bettman has the authority to uphold, reduce, or even increase the suspension.

The Bruins are facing a situation with the suspension of McAvoy, especially considering that they are already dealing with the absence of Matt Grzelcyk due to an upper-body injury.

If the suspension is upheld, McAvoy stands to lose $197,916.68 as per the bargaining agreement.

Charlie McAvoy's NHL career

The Boston Bruins drafted Charlie McAvoy in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to his NHL career, McAvoy played college hockey for two seasons at Boston University, where he recorded eight goals and contributed to 43 assists for a total of 51 points over 75 games.

In the NHL, McAvoy has quickly established himself as a part of the Bruins, taking over as the No. 1 defenseman following the departure of Zdeno Charas.

In October 2021, McAvoy signed an eight-year contract extension with the Bruins for $76 million.

Notably, his new contract includes a no-movement clause that becomes effective in the 2024-25 season, transitioning into a 10-team no-trade clause for the final two years of his agreement.