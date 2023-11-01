Charlie McAvoy suspension: How many games will Bruins defenceman miss for illegal check?

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been handed a four-game suspension following a controversial hit on Florida Panthers' player Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Monday's game. The incident took place during the third period of the matchup when McAvoy, known for his physical play, delivered a powerful shoulder check that made contact with Ekman-Larsson's head.

This forceful hit resulted in McAvoy receiving a five-minute major penalty and a match penalty, reflecting the seriousness of the play.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety reviewed the incident and determined that the hit was avoidable, citing McAvoy's failure to choose an angle that minimizes head contact. In their ruling, they emphasized that if McAvoy intends to deliver such a hit, he must stay low and aim for Oliver Ekman-Larsson's shoulder and core, rather than making the head the primary point of contact.

This suspension is not the first time Charlie McAvoy has faced disciplinary action for his play. He was suspended for one game due to an illegal hit on the Ottawa Senators' Josh Anderson in the 2019 postseason.

The suspension of Charlie McAvoy comes at a challenging time for the Bruins, who have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, going undefeated in regulation through October with an 8-0-1 record. The dynamic defenseman has made a huge contribution to their early success, tallying two goals and eight points in just nine games while offering top-tier defensive play against opposing top-line players.

McAvoy's suspension will see him miss four games, with his eligibility to return set for November 11 against the Montreal Canadiens. However, this is not the only setback for the Bruins, as they will also be without defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who suffered a lower-body injury in the same game. Coach Jim Montgomery has announced that Grzelcyk's status will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Despite their strong start, Boston will face a challenging stretch in November, navigating multiple games without two of their key defensemen. The Bruins will need to rely on their goaltenders, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, to continue their exceptional performances as they strive to maintain their impressive early-season form. They will have to continue forward without two of their best blue liners.