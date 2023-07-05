Chase Priskie LinkedIn: Which skills has Washington Capitals defenseman highlighted on the social media platform?

Chase Priskie, the talented defenseman recently signed by the Washington Capitals, has garnered attention not only for his hockey skills but also for his professional online presence. Priskie maintains an updated LinkedIn profile where he highlights his educational background, playing experience and a range of skills that have contributed to his success on and off the ice.

One glance at Priskie's LinkedIn profile reveals a diverse set of skills that undoubtedly play a crucial role in his hockey career. Among the skills listed are teamwork, leadership, communication, social media, Microsoft Excel, time management and research.

Priskie's LinkedIn profile also provides insights into his academic journey. He attended South Kent School for his high school education, laying the foundation for his future endeavors. Subsequently, Priskie pursued a bachelor's degree in finance, followed by an MBA from Quinnipiac University.

In addition to his academic achievements, Priskie's LinkedIn profile highlights his hockey career. He proudly listed the various teams he has played for throughout his professional journey, starting with his current team, the Washington Capitals.

Priskie has also played for the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

By highlighting his skills, educational background and professional experiences, he showed that he has a well-rounded approach to his career.

Washington Capitals have officially signed defenseman Chase Priskie

The Washington Capitals have officially signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract, according to the team's senior vice president and general manager, Brian MacLellan. The contract details include an annual salary of $775,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 in the AHL.

Priskie, 27 years old, was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, 177th overall. Last season, he split his time between the San Diego Gulls and Rochester Americans of the AHL, recording 22 points in 58 games, with 11 goals and 11 assists.

Throughout his AHL career, Priskie has played for multiple teams, including the San Diego Gulls, Rochester Americans, Charlotte Checkers, Syracuse Crunch, and Springfield Thunderbirds. In a total of 184 AHL games, he has accumulated 95 points, with 30 goals and 65 assists.

The signing of Chase Priskie adds depth and talent to the Washington Capitals' defensive lineup.

