Chase Stillman, a Peterborough Petes winger and New Jersey Devils prospect, landed a powerful blow on Caedan Bankier, knocking him down to the ice.

The altercation broke out during the early frame of the second period of the Memorial Cup clash between the Peterborough Petes and Kamloops Blazers. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the fight.

Here are some of the top reactions to Chase Stillman's knockout blow:

Ty @NHLDynastyGM Clean hit by Chase Stillman

Dan Malta @danfromcanada



#MemorialCup2023 Rob Wilson credits the Chase Stillman hit as the moment that turned the tide in tonight's win.

Matthew Sanders @MattSanders1702 Chase Stillman channeling his inner Max Talbot worked to perfection. #GoPetesGo

Mai 🐈‍⬛ @iluvpanera14 Fuck you I'm gonna be a Chase Stillman fan just because you all hate him

Jeff 🔴⚫️🔴 @JMC9787 Watching Devils Twitter do a full 180 on Chase Stillman from one play/fight combo lol

/Cam Robinson/ @Hockey_Robinson Chase Stillman just knocked 2/3 of the Blazers top line out of the game.



First, he destroyed Matthew Seminoff with an open-ice hit. Then proceeded to own Caeden Bankier in the tilt

Bill Krueger @shadowfactory ‍ Chase Stillman has not had a good game. But he just destroyed 2 guys. Big heavy hit & then dropped some kid that tried to fight him.

@JZ_OTT FOLLOW! @JZ_NHLRumours Chase Stillman with an absolute BOMB of a hit then a BOMB of a right on Caeden Bankier's chin then says LETS FUCKIN GO to his bench WHAT A SEQUENCE I'm juiced watching this

Adam Stanley @RandyLahey1994 Chase Stillman just laid out a guy with a big hit and then knocked the guy out who tried to defend him. DAMN

Ben Jordan @BJordanNHL Chase Stillman… you animal… my goodness

The incident was sparked when Chase Stillman landed a bone-crushing hit on Kamloops' Matthew Seminoff. This play from Stillman annoyed Seminoff's teammate, Caedan Bankeir, who rushed into a fistfight with Stillman.

Stillman landed a heavy blow to Bankier's chin, knocking him down and ending the fight.

The altercation in the second period changed the momentum for the Peterborough Petes, who rallied from 4-1 early in the second period to win in overtime (5-4) and advance to the semifinals of the Memorial Cup.

Chase Stillman and Peterborough beat Kamloops Blazers in overtime

The battle between the Peterborough Petes and the Kamloops Blazers was intense and hard-fought. The game featured a remarkable comeback by the Petes, who rallied from a 4-1 deficit to win it in overtime.

Connor Lockhart opened the scoring for the Petes at 7:52 of the first period, but Logan Stankoven quickly equalized for Kamloops at 11:19. Two goals coming from Caedan Bankier on a power play and Harrison Brunicke put the Blazers 3-1 up before heading into the second period.

Coming into the second period, Chase Stillman's big hit on Matthew Seminoff led to a fight between Stillman and Bankier, resulting in Bankier being dropped. The Petes capitalized on a power play, with Logan Bairos tipping in Seminoff's shot to make it 4-2. Brennan Othmann and Sam Mayer scored within minutes, tying the game at 4-4.

The third period saw no goals from either of the teams, forcing overtime. 10:54 into the overtime, J.R. Avon scored the winning goal for the Peterborough Petes and booked their berth for the semifinals. This was the fourth consecutive victory for the Petes in the tournament.

Peterborough will face the Western Hockey League champion Thunderbirds on Friday in the semifinals of the Memorial Cup.

