Chel fans debate NHL 24 soundtrack must-haves - "Hurricanes Coming by The Heavy"

The much-awaited launch of EA Sports' NHL 24 has stirred up an enthusiastic buzz among gamers and hockey enthusiasts.

The latest installment in the celebrated hockey game franchise is set to introduce an array of new and exhilarating features that are poised to redefine the gaming experience.

As anticipation continues to mount, one aspect that has drawn considerable attention from fans is the game's soundtrack.

For many devoted fans of the NHL series, the soundtrack isn't just a backdrop to the gameplay; it helps in forming memories of epic virtual battles on the ice. Fondly reminiscing about past experiences, one fan noted:

"I hope "Hurricane Coming" by The Heavy should be in the NHL 24 Soundtrack."

Expand Tweet

Within the NHL fan community, discussions are alive with speculation regarding the tracks that might grace the NHL 24 soundtrack. One fan wrote:

"This gives me “Joker and the Thief” by Wolfmother vibes from NHL 14…. Oh how I wish we were back there"

Expand Tweet

However, amidst the excitement, some fans are also pondering the possibility of familiar artists and songs making a comeback from previous editions. Another fan said:

"Anything Turnstile works, but idk if they'll put another song from the same album two years in a row"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The game soundtrack has become a topic of fervent anticipation and speculation within the passionate NHL fan community. As gamers gear up to dive into the virtual world of hockey, the soundtrack will definitely promise to make the experience better.

NHL 24 pre-order perks and goodies

Circle the date of October 6 on your calendars, as it marks the official launch for both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. At present, enthusiasts have the chance to secure their copy of the game in advance and enjoy exclusive items as part of the pre-order package.

Opting for a pre-order unlocks access to distinctive content and advantages that enrich your gaming journey. Regardless of whether you're a dedicated gamer or an occasional enthusiast, these pre-order benefits are tailored to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

Standard Edition Pre-Order

By pre-ordering the EA Sports NHL 24 Standard Edition, fans are in for a treat with the following offerings:

HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack

WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x2)

X-Factor Edition Pre-Order

For those seeking the ultimate gaming experience, the EA Sports NHL 24 X-Factor edition delivers an array of perks that truly set them apart:

HUT Team Building Player Choice Pack (available before 9/25)

Dual Entitlement

3-Days Early Access

4600 NHL Points

Exclusive Cale Makar Player Item

HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack

WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x5)