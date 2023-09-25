"Panarin way to high": Chel fans react to NHL 24 player ratings of top 20 wingers

The recent release of NHL 24's top 10 left-wingers and their respective player ratings has set the hockey community abuzz with discussions and opinions. These rankings offer fans a glimpse into the league's most prominent left-wingers.

At the pinnacle of the list stands Matthew Tkachuk, representing the Florida Panthers, and sporting a formidable rating of 94. Not far behind is Artemi Panarin, a key player for the New York Rangers, securing the second spot with a noteworthy rating of 93.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts:

"Panarin waaay too high"

Occupying the third place is Jason Robertson, who proudly represents the Dallas Stars and boasts a solid rating of 92. Robertson's consistent performance and remarkable ascent in the NHL certainly caught the attention of NHL 24.

As expected, these rankings sparked a lively exchange of opinions among Chel fans:

The release of NHL 24's top 10 left-wingers and their ratings has once again illuminated the passionate and spirited nature of hockey fandom. While fans may hold differing views on player rankings, their devotion to the sport and the athletes is appreciation-worthy.

As the season unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing these top left-wingers showcase their skills and make their mark in the world of professional hockey.

Top 10 left and right wings on NHL 24

LEFT WINGS

1. MATTHEW TKACHUK, FLORIDA PANTHERS, RATING: 94

2. ARTEMI PANARIN, NEW YORK RANGERS, RATING: 93

3. JASON ROBERTSON, DALLAS STARS, RATING: 92

4. KIRILL KAPRIZOV, MINNESOTA WILD, RATING: 92

5. ALEX OVECHKIN, WASHINGTON CAPITALS, RATING: 91

6. BRAD MARCHAND, BOSTON BRUINS, RATING: 91

7. CLAYTON KELLER, ARIZONA COYOTES, RATING: 89

8. BRADY TKACHUK, OTTAWA SENATORS, RATING: 89

9. JOHNNY GAUDREAU, COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS, RATING: 89

10. KYLE CONNOR, WINNIPEG JETS, RATING: 89

RIGHT WINGS

1. DAVID PASTRNAK, BOSTON BRUINS, RATING: 95

2. NIKITA KUCHEROV, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING, RATING: 94

3. MIKKO RANTANEN, COLORADO AVALANCHE, RATING: 93

4. MITCHELL MARNER, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS, RATING: 92

5. MARK STONE, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS, RATING: 90

6. ANDREI SVECHNIKOV, CAROLINA HURRICANES, RATING: 89

7. WILLIAM NYLANDER, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS, RATING: 89

8. PATRICK KANE, UFA, RATING: 89

9. PAVEL BUCHNEVICH, ST. LOUIS BLUES, RATING: 88

10. JOE PAVELSKI, DALLAS STARS, RATING: 88

