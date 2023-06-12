Chicago Blackhawks fans claim team "basically confirming" Connor Bedard as their pick after Twitter video

Fans of the Chicago Blackhawks erupted with excitement and anticipation after the team's recent Twitter post, which hinted at the upcoming NHL Draft and the possibility of selecting a game-changing talent.

The post, featuring footage from the NHL Combine, left fans buzzing with speculation about who the team might choose with their coveted No. 1 overall pick.

One fan took to social media and expressed their gratitude:

"Thanks for basically confirming who we are drafting."

Another fan seemed convinced that the team's social media team had a trove of content related to the highly touted prospect Connor Bedard, ready to be released at the perfect moment. They commented:

"You know the social media team has folders filled with Bedard content they’re just waiting to drop."

The Blackhawks faithful, however, were not unanimous in their expectations. One fan reacted with surprise and excitement:

"Bedard, you kidding me?! #Blackhawks."

Amid the speculation and excitement, another fan chimed in:

"What a perfect ending."

As the first round of the NHL Draft approaches, fans of the Chicago Blackhawks are eagerly awaiting the team's official announcement. The video shared on Twitter, coupled with the enthusiastic reactions from fans, has fueled the anticipation surrounding the franchise's No. 1 overall pick.

Whether it's Connor Bedard or another highly talented player, the Blackhawks' selection is poised to have a profound impact on the team's future, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they await the perfect ending to this chapter in the team's history.

Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson is thrilled with the first overall pick in NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks' general manager, Kyle Davidson, was thrilled when his team secured the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, despite having the third-best odds. This gives them the exciting chance to potentially select highly-regarded prospect Connor Bedard.

Davidson was speechless when the pick was announced, but he conveyed his enthusiasm about the opportunity to bring a top-tier talent to the Chicago Blackhawks' roster. With an impressive eight picks in the first three rounds of the draft, the team has a great chance to significantly impact its future success.

While Davidson refrained from commenting on whether the team is leaning toward Bedard or standout player Adam Fantilli from Michigan, he mentioned that the scouting department is eagerly anticipating the process and the opportunity to add an exceptional player to the organization. Mark your calendars for the NHL Draft on June 28 and 29 in Nashville.

