The Chicago Blackhawks are currently in a difficult position, as they find themselves at the bottom of the NHL standings with a record of 25 wins, 49 losses, and 6 overtime losses in 80 games played during the 2022-23 season.

With only 56 points, the team has struggled to keep up with the rest of the league, and their recent form has not been much better, with a record of 1-9-0 in their last 10 games and a current losing streak of three.

Michael Russo took to twitter and said:

“They're doing the saddest Wave ever in Chicago”.

This is ideally true considering the Blackhawks' unexpected performance this NHL season. After Russo’s tweet, Hawks' fans immeadiately started responding to the statement.

One fan tweeted, "I have yet to see a happy wave", while another tweeted "Aren’t all waves sad?”. This indeed shows that the fans are also not happy with the team’s performance either.

Here’s how the fans reacted to it.

Larry C @Ducks4ever @RussoHockey Matches their nhl team. The most blatant tank job by a GM in recent memory

Chuck Darrell @ChdarrellChuck @RussoHockey Not the same atmosphere when I lived there. The Stadium was the best.

With the regular season winding down and the Blackhawks out of playoff contention, it remains to be seen what changes the team will make going forward. However, fans have also shown their modest love for the team and believe that they will perform better soon.

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews's performance this NHL season

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews has had a relatively quiet start to the 2022-2023 NHL season. He recorded 14 goals and 16 assists for a total of 30 points in 51 games played. This might be because he was a bit alone in his endeavor, as other Chicago Blackhawks players didn't contribute much to the team effort.

Toews's -31 rating indicates that he has been on the ice for significantly more goals this season. However, it's worth noting that plus-minus can be influenced by a variety of factors outside a player's control.

Looking at his game-by-game breakdown, he has been a consistent contributor throughout the season, with eight multi-point games so far. However, his scoring rate is slightly down from his career average, with a shooting percentage of 16.9%.

Toews' leadership and experience have been valuable assets for the Chicago Blackhawks as they continue to navigate a difficult season. His one power-play goal and one game-winning goal highlight his ability to impact the game in important moments.

The player missed the entirety of the previous season due to health issues, and his performance this season may still be affected by his extended absence. Despite this, he has remained a key player for the Blackhawks, both on and off the ice.

