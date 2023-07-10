Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson had lost all hope of picking Oliver Moore at 19

In a stunning turn of events at the 2023 NHL entry draft, the Chicago Blackhawks found themselves with an unexpected opportunity to select Oliver Moore as the 19th pick.

General Manager Kyle Davidson's reaction to this fortunate turn of events was nothing short of priceless.

Davidson wanted to draft Moore more than anything, but he seemed resigned to the fact that it wouldn't happen. However, destiny had other plans for the Blackhawks.

As the draft progressed, Davidson couldn't help but express his frustration, remarking:

"Detroit's gonna make their pick. ... I know, no one's willing to give them to us. "

Charlie Roumeliotis @CRoumeliotis #Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson’s reaction to Oliver Moore falling into their laps at No. 19 overall after he tried trading up to get him is priceless. #Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson’s reaction to Oliver Moore falling into their laps at No. 19 overall after he tried trading up to get him is priceless. https://t.co/Pwn2LcWYZt

The tension was palpable, and it seemed like the coveted player would slip through their fingers. But just as hope began to fade, the announcement came.

The Winnipeg Jets' announcement finally came as they had the 18th pick, revealing their selection of Colby Barlow. Davidson's response:

"Come on. F***ing Right!"

A nearby observer, sensing the weight of the moment, encouraged Davidson to take a deep breath.

In that instant, the Chicago Blackhawks secured a player they had initially thought was out of reach. Davidson exclaimed:

"I can't believe it."

Fans and team management were filled with excitement as Oliver Moore joined the Blackhawks organization, looking forward to his future contributions.

Drake forms a close friendship with a legendary figure from the Chicago Blackhawks

During the first leg of his "It's All A Blur" tour with 21 Savage in Chicago Blackhawks, Drake formed friendships with two NHL icons.

He shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself alongside hockey legends Chris Chelios and Tie Domi at Soho House Chicago.

Drake and Domi (who holds the record for the most penalty minutes in Toronto Maple Leafs history) posed with boxing fists in the picture. In the caption, Drake directed a message to the NHL, urging them to read his direct message and respond within 24 hours.

As a native of Ontario and a well-known hockey enthusiast, Drake is frequently seen supporting the Maple Leafs at their games. However, his recent interactions indicate that he also admires and respects hockey legends from all teams.

Prior to his performance at the United Center, Drake shared an Instagram story featuring Connor Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks' first-overall draft pick. Having the opportunity to mingle with fellow Canadian stars likely made Drake feel at home.

Poll : 0 votes