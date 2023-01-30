Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, also known as "The Golden Jet," passes away at 84

Chicago Blachawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Throughout his career, Hull was famously known as "The Golden Jet" due to his blonde hair and blistering speed on the ice.

During his era, Hull was considered one of the best snapshot takers in the history of the NHL, with one of his shots being clocked at 118 mph. Moving the hockey stick in his own unique way at high speed was one of his best attributes.

The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Bobby began his NHL career with the @NHLBlackhawks in 1957. He would go on to play 15 seasons with the team, one season with Winnipeg, and another with Hartford, amounting..

He spent 23 years in the sport of ice hockey and played in the NHL and World Hockey Association (WHA). During his 23 year stint in ice hockey, Hull played for the Chicago Black Hawks, Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers. In 1961 he led the Blackhawks to their first Stanley Cup glory and ended the Blackhawks’ 23-year Cup glory drought.

In his playing career, Bobby Hull has won many accolades. These include three Art Ross Trophys, one Stanley Cup, two Hear Memorial Trophys, and one Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, and was included nine times in the NHL All-Star team.

