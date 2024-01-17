Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 17, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night at the KeyBank Center, Buffalo. The Blackhawks have won two of their last five games, while the Sabres have won three of five in the same period.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres: Game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

TV Broadcast: TNT, Max, and MSG-B.

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports and WGR 550 Sports Radio

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

The Blackhawks have a 13-29-2 record after beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in their last game. They are scoring 2.23 goals per game and conceding 3.59. Their power play success rate is 13.1%, while their penalty kill rate is 75.7%.

The Blackhawks are considered the underdogs against the Sabres, with moneyline odds of +230.

Chicago Blackhawks key players and injury status

Connor Bedard has been productive for Chicago, scoring 15 goals and providing 18 assists, resulting in 33 points. Philipp Kurashev has also played a crucial role in leading the offense, scoring eight goals and providing 16 assists.

In goal, Arvid Soderblom has a 2-13-1 record and has made 450 saves while conceding 64 goals.

Luke Philp (achilles), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Taylor Hall (knee), Nick Foligno (finger), Connor Bedard (jaw), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Tyler Johnson (foot) and Samuel Savoie (leg) are unavailable.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Sabres have a 19-21-4 season record after beating the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in their last game.

On average, the Sabres score 2.95 goals per game and allow 3.23. Their power play success rate is 14.4%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 79.1%. The Oilers are considered the favorites with moneyline odds of -285.

Buffalo Sabres key players and injury status

Casey Mittelstadt has been a key player for Buffalo this season, tallying an impressive 38 points, scoring 12 goals and providing 26 assists.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Dahlin has accumulated 35 points, with 12 goals and 23 assists. Devon Levi has an 8-7-2 record with a save percentage of .888 and a goals-against average of 3.32.

Jeff Skinner (upper body), Victor Olofsson (illness) and Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) are sidelined due to injury.