Chicago Blackhawks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 22nd 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Wednesday. Chicago has lost four consecutive games whereas Columbus has been on a nine-game losing streak.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Columbus Blue Jackets game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports, The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio - 1460 AM

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

The Chicago Blackhawks have a record of 5-11-0 this season and were defeated 3-2 by the Buffalo Sabres in their last game. The Blackhawks are allowing 2.50 goals per game and conceding 3.50 goals per game. Their power play success rate stands at 11.3% and the penalty kill rate is at 77.4%.

The Chicago Blackhawks are considered underdogs against the Blue Jackets with moneyline odds of +123.

Chicago Blackhawks key players and injury status

Connor Bedard has been a key player for the Chicago team, accumulating a total of 15 points in 16 games by scoring nine goals and providing six assists. Philipp Kurashev has emerged as an asset for Chicago this season, contributing 10 points by netting four goals and assisting in six goals.

Arvid Soderbloms has a record of 1-6-0 this season with a .884 save percentage. He made a total of 190 saves and allowed 25 goals against him resulting in an average of 3.9 goals per game.

Luke Philp (Achilles), Colin Blackwell (Lower Body), Taylor Hall (Undisclosed), Samuel Savoie: (Leg), Andreas Athanasiou (Undisclosed) and Jarred Tinordi (Oblique) are unavailable for today's match.

Expand Tweet

Columbus Blue Jackets game preview

The Blue Jackets have a record of 4-11-4 this season after their 5-2 defeat against the Philadelphia Flyers in the last game. On average, the Blue Jackets are scoring 2.68 goals per game while allowing 3.63 goals per game. Their power play success rate stands at 9.8% and they have a penalty kill efficiency of 87.3%.

They are considered favorites with money line odds of -147.

Columbus Blue Jackets key players and injury status

Ivan Provorov has been one of the key players for Columbus this season, managing to score 12 points in 19 games. Boone Jenner is another contributor for Columbus having accumulated a total of 11 points (eight goals and three assists).

Spencer Martin has a record of 1-5-1 in the eight games, conceding a total of 24 goals.

Jack Roslovic (Ankle) and Daniil Tarasov (Undisclosed) are unavailable for today's game.