Chicago Blackhawks vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 29th 2023

The Dallas Stars (20-9-4, sixth in the Western Conference) are set to host the struggling Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1, 15th) in a conference matchup on Friday. The puck drop is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview

The Blackhawks have faced a challenging season, particularly on the offensive front, averaging just 2.41 goals per game. While Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno have contributed 29 goals and 40 assists, the lack of scoring depth has hampered their performance.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have been porous, conceding 3.62 goals per game, including 11 in their past three outings. While Alex Vlasic and Nikita Zaitsev have managed 2.6 defensive point shares, the overall unit struggles.

Conversely, the Stars have thrived offensively, averaging 3.42 goals per game, with 26 goals in their past seven contests. Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski lead the charge with 24 goals and 39 assists. The supporting cast, including Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin, has added significant firepower.

However, the Stars' defensive efforts have been less impressive, allowing 3.06 goals per game. Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpaa have contributed 3.5 defensive point shares, but the unit as a whole has struggled.

Blackhawks vs Dallas Stars: Head-to-Head

Game Count: The Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars have faced each other in a total of 64 games. Goal Scoring Average: Across these 64 games, both teams have maintained an average of 6.0 goals per match. Game Outcomes: The Chicago Blackhawks have secured 34 victories in regular time, while the Dallas Stars have notched 30 wins. Overtime and Shootout Performance: The Blackhawks have secured 3 wins in overtime (OT) and 5 in shootouts (PS). On the other side, the Stars have clinched 5 OT victories and 3 shootout wins. Average Goals per Match: The Chicago Blackhawks have maintained a slightly higher scoring rate with 3.1 goals, while the Dallas Stars have averaged 2.9 goals.

Blackhawks vs Stars: Prediction

The Dallas Stars are favored with odds of -369, indicating a strong expectation for them to win. The underdog, Chicago Blackhawks, has odds of +290, suggesting a lower likelihood of victory. The over/under is set at 6 points.

Both teams come off recent games on Dec. 27, with Dallas losing 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues and Chicago winning 2-1 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Blackhawks vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Stars to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score: Yes.