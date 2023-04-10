Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: How and where to watch NHL live streaming on TV, channel list and more

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild are set to face off in what promises to be an exciting game. Here are all the details fans need to stay updated on the matchup.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Match details

The game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild is scheduled to take place on Monday (Apr. 10) at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the United Center.

Blackhawks vs. Wild: TV listings

ESPN is the TV channel or broadcaster showing the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild. Fans of both teams can tune in to these channels to watch the game live. ESPN is a television channel or broadcaster that is commonly associated with broadcasting sports events.

Blackhawks vs. Wild: Streaming options

For NHL fans who may not have access to cable TV, there are several streaming options available to watch games online. The Blackhawks vs. Wild game can be streamed on a number of platforms, including DTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube.

All of these streaming options provide fans with the flexibility to watch NHL games online.

Blackhawks vs. Wild: Preview

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in what promises to be an exciting game to close out the season. Both teams have different agendas going into this game, with the Wild aiming to solidify their position in the Central Division and the Blackhawks looking to salvage something from a forgettable season.

The Wild have been impressive this season, boasting a 45-24-10 record and are currently in third place in the Central Division. They have been carried by their remarkable defense, allowing only 2.39 goals per game, the second-best in the league. However, their offense has struggled, scoring only 2.92 goals per game. The hope is that the likes of Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, and Matt Boldy, who have combined for 91 goals and 111 assists.

On the other hand, the Blackhawks have struggled on both ends of the ice this season. With a record of 25-48-6 and only one win in their last ten games, they have the worst record in the Western Conference.

Their offense has been their biggest weakness, scoring only 2.42 goals per game, including only three goals in their last two games. Taylor Raddysh, Andreas Athanasiou, and Jonathan Toews have been the main contributors on offense, combining for 52 goals and 50 assists. However, the rest of the offense has struggled, with only five active skaters scoring 10 goals or more.

