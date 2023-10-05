Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild: Where to watch, how to watch NHL preseason live on TV, streaming options & more

The Chicago Blackhawks are gearing up for their final home game of the 2023 preseason as they face off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans eager to catch the action have several options to tune in and watch their favorite teams in action.

Where to watch: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild

For those looking to catch the game on television, you can watch it on NBCSCH and Bally Sports North. If you prefer the radio broadcast, tune in to WGN radio and KFAN1003 to hear all the live play-by-play action.

Chicago Blackhawks recent highlights

In their most recent outing Tuesday night, the Chicago Blackhawks delivered an impressive performance against the Detroit Red Wings, securing a 4-2 victory at the United Center. Forward Corey Perry was a standout player, contributing two crucial goals to the team's success.

Additionally, Taylor Hall showcased his playmaking skills with three assists. Rising star Connor Bedard also made his mark with three points, including his first preseason goal. Defenseman Connor Murphy joined the scoring frenzy with his first preseason goal and led the team with five blocked shots.

Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno each added an assist to their names, with Foligno also delivering a physical presence by leading the team in hits. Goaltender Petr Mrazek secured his first preseason victory.

MINNESOTA WILD ROSTER

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

32 Filip Gustavsson

2 Calen Addison

4 Jon Merrill

5 Jake Middleton

7 Brock Faber

12 Matt Boldy

14 Joel Eriksson Ek

17 Marcus Foligno

20 Pat Maroon

21 Brandon Duhaime

23 Marco Rossi

25 Jonas Brodin

26 Connor Dewar

33 Alex Goligoski

36 Mats Zuccarello

38 Ryan Hartman

46 Jared Spurgeon

89 Freddy Gaudreau

90 Marcus Johansson

97 Kirill Kaprizov

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS ROSTER

34 Petr Mrazek

40 Arvid Soderblom

4 Seth Jones

5 Connor Murphy

8 Ryan Donato

11 Taylor Raddysh

14 Boris Katchouk

15 Joey Anderson

16 Jason Dickinson

17 Nick Foligno

25 Jarred Tinordi

27 Lukas Reichel

44 Wyatt Kaiser

52 Reese Johnson

55 Kevin Korchinski

71 Taylor Hall

72 Alex Vlasic

90 Tyler Johnson

94 Corey Perry

98 Connor Bedard

GAME OFFICIALS

#8 Tom Chmielewski - Referee

#29 Carter Sandlak - Referee

#51 Andrew Smith - Linesperson

# 84 Ryan Jackson - Linesperson