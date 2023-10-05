Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild: Where to watch, how to watch NHL preseason live on TV, streaming options & more

The Chicago Blackhawks are gearing up for their final home game of the 2023 preseason as they face off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans eager to catch the action have several options to tune in and watch their favorite teams in action.
Where to watch: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild
For those looking to catch the game on television, you can watch it on NBCSCH and Bally Sports North. If you prefer the radio broadcast, tune in to WGN radio and KFAN1003 to hear all the live play-by-play action.
Chicago Blackhawks recent highlights
In their most recent outing Tuesday night, the Chicago Blackhawks delivered an impressive performance against the Detroit Red Wings, securing a 4-2 victory at the United Center. Forward Corey Perry was a standout player, contributing two crucial goals to the team's success.
Additionally, Taylor Hall showcased his playmaking skills with three assists. Rising star Connor Bedard also made his mark with three points, including his first preseason goal. Defenseman Connor Murphy joined the scoring frenzy with his first preseason goal and led the team with five blocked shots.
Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno each added an assist to their names, with Foligno also delivering a physical presence by leading the team in hits. Goaltender Petr Mrazek secured his first preseason victory.
