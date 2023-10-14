As the Chicago Blackhawks prepare to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. ET, hockey fans can also look forward to another exciting matchup in the NHL,

Let's briefly revisit the recent performances of the Canadiens and Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks preview

The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Boston Bruins on Oct. 11, suffering a 3-1 loss on the road. While the Blackhawks showed promise at the beginning of the season by scoring four goals on opening night, their recent performance left them wanting, with only one goal on the scoreboard.

The standout of the two games so far has been top prospect Connor Bedard with a goal and an assist. Bedard received support from Jason Dickinson, Ryan Donato and Nick Foligno, who have collectively contributed three goals and three assists.

However, the rest of the Blackhawks' offense encountered challenges, leaving fans hopeful that young defenseman Kevin Korchinski can bring a spark from the blue line.

Montreal Canadiens Preview

On Oct. 11, Montreal faced the Toronto Maple Leafs, resulting in a close 6-5 loss in a shootout. Despite the defeat, the Canadiens displayed great promise at the start of the season, highlighting their offensive firepower by scoring five goals on opening night. Key players such as Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach took the lead with two goals and two assists, respectively.

The rest of the team's offense, featuring names like Cole Caufield, Jake Evans, and Nick Suzuki contributed with goals and assists. Defensemen Mike Matheson and Arber Xhekaj also played pivotal roles, each adding two assists from the blue line, elevating the team's offensive capabilities.

Chicago Blackhawks Projected Lines

Forwards

TAYLOR RADDYSH CONNOR BEDARD RYAN DONATO TYLER JOHNSON LUKAS REICHEL ANDREAS ATHANASIOU NICK FOLIGNO JASON DICKINSON COREY PERRY BORIS KATCHOUK COLE GUTTMAN REESE JOHNSON

Defenceman

ALEX VLASIC SETH JONES KEVIN KORCHINSKI CONNOR MURPHY WYATT KAISER JARRED TINORDI

Goalies

PETR MRAZEK ARVID SODERBLOM

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lines

Forwards

COLE CAUFIELD NICK SUZUKI JOSH ANDERSON ALEX NEWHOOK KIRBY DACH JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY TANNER PEARSON SEAN MONAHAN BRENDAN GALLAGHER RAFAEL HARVEY-PINARD JAKE EVANS JESSE YLONEN

Defenceman

MICHAEL MATHESON DAVID SAVARD KAIDEN GUHLE JOHNATHAN KOVACEVIC ARBER XHEKAJ JORDAN HARRIS

Goalies

SAMUEL MONTEMBEAULT JAKE ALLEN

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens Odds and Predictions

For the upcoming clash between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens, odds and predictions are as follows:

The Canadiens are favored with odds at -140, while the Blackhawks enter as the underdogs at +117. The over/under line for total combined goals is set at 6.5, suggesting an expected high level of scoring in the game.

Last season, the Canadiens notched 227 goals, placing them 26th in NHL scoring. In terms of defense, they allowed 305 goals. As for the Blackhawks, they scored 202 goals last season, making them the 32nd-ranked offense in the NHL. Defensively, the Blackhawks gave up a total of 299 goals in the same season.

Despite the presence of the highly-touted Connor Bedard in the Blackhawks, the Canadiens are considered the favorites to win this game.