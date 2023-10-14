Chicago Blackhawks vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 14th Oct 2023

Hockey enthusiasts, mark your calendars for a thrilling showdown as the Montreal Canadiens welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to the Bell Centre on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. ET. The game promises to be a spectacle, and fans are eager to witness the action of No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

Where and How to watch

For those looking to catch every moment of the Montreal Canadiens vs the Chicago Blackhawks matchup, there are various streaming options available. However, most of these options do require a paid subscription, and it's important to confirm whether the specific game is accessible during any free trial period.

It's worth noting that certain games may not be available on all streaming platforms, so it's a good idea to explore your options in advance. Some of these options are ESPN+, FUBO (with a free trial), DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and SlingTV.

Montreal Canadiens vs Chicago Blackhawks Preview

In terms of recent performances, Montreal faced the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 11, resulting in a 6-5 loss in a shootout. The Canadiens started the season with promise, showcasing their offensive prowess by scoring five goals on opening night.

Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach led the charge with two goals and two assists, while the rest of the offense, including Cole Caufield, Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki, contributed with goals and assists. Defensemen Mike Matheson and Arber Xhekaj also played a pivotal role by adding two assists from the point to boost the team's offensive capabilities.

On the other hand, the Chicago Blackhawks played their last game on the road against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 11, resulting in a 3-1 loss. The Blackhawks, while showing promise at the start of the season, hope to bounce back after scoring only one goal in their recent loss, despite netting four on opening night.

Top prospect Connor Bedard, who scored against Boston, made an impact in the first game with an assist, with support from Jason Dickinson, Ryan Donato and Nick Foligno, who combined for three goals and three assists. However, the remainder of the offense struggled, leaving fans hopeful that young defenseman Kevin Korchinski can add a spark from the blue line.

As the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Montreal Canadiens, it's sure to be a game filled with excitement, and fans will be eager to see how the action unfolds. So, whether you're watching on TV or streaming from your preferred platform, get ready for a thrilling faceoff on the ice.