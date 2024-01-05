Chicago Blackhawks vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 5th 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks will face off against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Friday. The Blackhawks are coming off three consecutive losses, while the Devils have won two of the last three games.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils: Game info

Date and Time: Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, 7 p.m. ET

Location: Prudential Center Arena in New Jersey

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI and MSGSN

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports and WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM

Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview

The Chicago Blackhawks (11-25-2) lost 4-1 to the New York Rangers in their last game. The Blackhawks are allowing 3.76 goals per game, scoring 2.32. Their power play success rate is 12.7%, and they have a penalty kill rate of 73.6%.

The Blackhawks are the underdogs against the Devils, with moneyline odds of +319.

Chicago Blackhawks: Key players and injury status

Connor Bedard has been quite productive for the Blackhawks, tallying 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games resulting in 33 points. Philipp Kurashev has also been a standout player this season, contributing 23 points by scoring seven goals and providing 16 assists in 31 games.

Meanwhile, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-12-1 with a save percentage of .874 and a goals-against average of 4.1 per game.

Luke Philp (Achilles), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Taylor Hall (knee), Seth Jones (upper body), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Tyler Johnson (foot) and Samuel Savoie (leg) are unavailable for tonight's game.

New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The New Jersey Devils have a 20-14-2 record this season after winning their last game 6-3 against the Washington Capitals. They are scoring 3.53 goals and conceding 3.53 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 30.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 76.7%.

They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -413.

New Jersey Devils: Key players and injury status

Jack Hughes has been a key player for New Jersey this season, accumulating 45 points by scoring 15 goals and assisting in 30 outings. On the other hand, Jesper Bratt has contributed with 43 points with 14 goals and 29 assists.

Vitek Vanecek boasts a record of 13-7-1 with a goals-against average of 3.4 and a save percentage of .883.

Nolan Foote (upper body), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Timo Meier (mid-body), Dougie Hamilton (pectoral Muscle) and Tomas Nosek (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.