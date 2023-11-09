Chicago Blackhawks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 9th 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to face off the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Chicago has alternate wins and losses in their last five games, while Tampa Bay has won two of their last three.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game info

Date and Time: Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WGN Radio 720

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

The Chicago Blackhawks have a 4-7-0 record and they were defeated 4-2 by the New Jersey Devils in their last game. On average the Chicago Blackhawks score 2.36 goals, per game while allowing an average of 3.46 goals against. Their power play success rate stands at 10.5% and 83.3% on penalty kills.

The Blackhawks are considered underdogs against Tampa Bay with moneyline odds of +204.

Chicago Blackhawks key players and injury status

Connor Bedard has been quite impressive for the Blackhawks scoring a total of five goals at an average of 0.5 goals per game. In total, he has amassed seven points with an average of 0.6 points per game.

Corey Perry has accumulated seven points with an average of 0.6 points per game. His contributions include scoring two goals and providing five assists. Goalkeeper Arvid Soderbloms record 1-4-0 for Chicago with 134 saves and .882 save percentage

Colin Blackwell (Lower Body), Luke Philp (Achilles) and Samuel Savoie (Leg) are unavailable for today's match due to injuries.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning has a record of 6-3-4 after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in their last game with a final score of 5-3. On average, the Tampa Bay Lightning score around 3.85 goals per game while allowing about 3.46 goals against per game. Their power play success rate is 34.1% and their penalty kill rate at 87.2%.

The projected starting goalie, Jonas Johansson has a record of 5-1-4 with 3.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. They are considered favorites with moneyline odds of -255.

Tampa Bay Lightning key players and injury status

Nikita Kucherov has played a key role in Tampa Bay's offense this season contributing 22 points in 13 games. Brayden Point has six goals and 11 assists totaling 17 points (averaging 1.3, per game).

In the three games Matt Tomkins played as a goaltender, he achieved a record of 1-2-0. Throughout these games, he allowed 10 goals and made 80 saves.

Conor Sheary (Upper Body) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Back) are sidelined due to injuries.