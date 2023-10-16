Chicago Blackhawks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 16th Oct 2023

The NHL landscape is heating up as the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0) prepare to face off against the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0-0) in an exciting matchup. Hockey fans are eager to catch all the live action as the two teams clash on Monday at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game Information

Chicago Blackhawks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Chicago Blackhawks are entering the game with a 1-2 record early in the season. They started with a victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on opening night but have since struggled on the road, facing tough opponents in Boston and Montreal.

Despite the team's mixed results, Connor Bedard has been a standout player for the Blackhawks, consistently contributing points in each game. However, one of their main concerns has been their goal-scoring. They've managed just three goals in total in their last two games after an initial burst of four goals in their first match.

On the other side of the ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs have started their season impressively, maintaining an unblemished 2-0 record. They have shown no difficulty in finding the back of the net, scoring an impressive 13 goals in their first two games.

Leading this offensive charge is Auston Matthews, who has already netted six goals, including back-to-back hat tricks. Matthews' exceptional form has made him a player to watch in this matchup.