Chicago Blackhawks vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 22nd 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks face off in an exciting NHL contest on Monday at Rogers Arena, with the puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Streaming options and how to watch the game live on TV

The game will be shown exclusively on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI. Additionally, live streaming options are available on Watch ESPN and FUBO with a free trial.

Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

The Chicago Blackhawks, currently struggling with a 14-30-2 record, face a formidable challenge against the Vancouver Canucks, who boast an impressive 31-11-4 record. The Blackhawks' offensive struggles have been evident, as they rank 31st in the NHL, scoring only 2.22 goals per game. Their power play efficiency, standing at a meager 12.8%, is also a concern.

Unfortunately for Chicago, its leading goal scorer, assist leader and overall points leader, Connor Bedard, is sidelined due to injury. This absence places additional pressure on players like Jason Dickinson, who leads the team with 15 goals, and Phillip Kurashev, the active leader in assists with 15.

The statistics further reflect Chicago's challenges, as it ranks near the bottom in shots per game (26.1) and face-off win percentage (44.7%). The team's goals-against average of 3.57 is the 29th in the league, contributing to its overall struggles.

Vancouver Canucks: Preview

On the other hand, the Vancouver Canucks have been a force to be reckoned with, sitting at the top of the NHL in goals per game with an impressive average of 3.83. Their offensive prowess is led by Brock Boeser, who has netted 27 goals, and JT Miller, who has contributed 21.

Vancouver's power play has been effective, scoring 23.1% of the time, placing them ninth in the league. Quinn Hughes leads the team in assists with an impressive 45, while Miller tops the points chart with 63. Elias Petterson adds to the offensive firepower with 25 goals and 36 assists, accumulating 61 points.

Defensively, the Canucks shine with a goals-against average of 2.54, ranking second in the NHL. This solid defensive performance has been crucial to their success this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks face an uphill battle against the high-scoring Vancouver Canucks. With key players missing and offensive struggles, Chicago must find a way to break through Vancouver's strong defense to secure a positive outcome in this exciting matchup.