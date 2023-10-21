Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, lines, odds predictions and more | 21st Oct 2023

The unbeaten Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) will square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) this Saturday at the iconic United Center.

The puck is set to drop at 8:00 PM ET, making it a prime-time game for both teams. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI and SCRIPPS, ensuring that fans have multiple ways to tune in and follow the game closely.

Vegas Golden Knights preview

The Vegas Golden Knights have started the season with a perfect 5-0-0 record, mainly due to their strong defense and stellar goaltending. They're allowing just 1.60 goals per game, ranking fourth in the NHL, with an impressive .944 save percentage. Goaltender Adin Hill boasts a 3-0-0 record with a 1.31 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage.

Offensively, the Golden Knights are fifth in the league, averaging 3.80 goals per game, and have a 23.5% power-play success rate. They generate 33 shots per game, ranking 10th and win 50.4% of faceoffs. Jack Eichel leads in goals, Mark Stone in assists and Chandler Stephenson in points.

Chicago Blackhawks preview

The Chicago Blackhawks have struggled offensively, ranking 26th in goals scored at an average of 2.20 per game. Their shot average is also 26th, with just 27.2 shots per game. Their power play has been lackluster at a 4.5% success rate, which is 29th in the league. Faceoff wins are a challenge, with only a 35.9% success rate, the lowest in the NHL. Tyler Johnson leads the team with three goals, while Corey Perry is among three players with three assists and leads in points with four.

Defensively, the Blackhawks maintain a 2.60 goals-against average, ranking 10th. They allow a high average of 37.4 shots per game (31st), but their penalty kill is impressive, sitting at 10th, preventing opponents from scoring 92.3% of the time while short-handed.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Forward

TAYLOR HALL CONNOR BEDARD TAYLOR RADDYSH TYLER JOHNSON LUKAS REICHEL ANDREAS ATHANASIOU NICK FOLIGNO JASON DICKINSON COREY PERRY BORIS KATCHOUK RYAN DONATO REESE JOHNSON

Defenceman

KEVIN KORCHINSKI SETH JONES ALEX VLASIC CONNOR MURPHY JARRED TINORDI WYATT KAISER

Goalies

ARVID SODERBLOM PETR MRAZEK

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Forward `

IVAN BARBASHEV JACK EICHEL JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT PAUL COTTER CHANDLER STEPHENSON MARK STONE BRETT HOWDEN WILLIAM KARLSSON MIKE AMADIO WILL CARRIER NICOLAS ROY KEEGAN KOLESAR

Defenceman

BRAYDEN MCNABB SHEA THEODORE NICOLAS HAGUE ALEC MARTINEZ BEN HUTTON BRAYDEN PACHAL

Goalies

ADIN HILL LOGAN THOMPSON

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and predictions

The Golden Knights are the favorites, with odds of -229, while the Blackhawks are the underdogs, with odds of +188. The over/under for this game is set at 6, reflecting the expectation of a low-scoring affair.

So far this season, Vegas and their opponents have combined for over six goals only once, highlighting their strong defensive play. Vegas has averaged 3.8 goals per game, resulting in 19 goals scored during this stretch. On the other hand, the Chicago Blackhawks have only seen one game this season where the total goals exceeded 6. They have scored a total of 11 goals in their games.

The Vegas Golden Knights are expected to win in this matchup.