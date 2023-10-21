Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 21st Oct 2023

Hockey enthusiasts, mark your calendars for Saturday, October 21, 2023, as the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights are set to face off at the United Center in Chicago, USA.

The puck is scheduled to drop at 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), and this game promises an intense showdown between two formidable teams.

For those eagerly awaiting this thrilling matchup, you can catch all the action on ESPN+.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights Game info

When - Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, USA

Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview

In the upcoming clash between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights, hockey fans can expect an intriguing matchup. Leading the scoring charge for Chicago is Tyler Johnson (#90 C), who has notched 3 goals this season.

In contrast, the Golden Knights boast the dynamic Jack Eichel (#9 C), who has contributed 3 goals and 2 assists for a total of 5 points. These star players are set to ignite the ice with their offensive skills.

Regarding team leaders, Corey Perry shines as the point leader for the Blackhawks with 4, while Tyler Johnson is the top goal scorer with 3.

Perry is also the assists leader with 3, and Seth Jones has a +/- rating of 5.0. Arvid Soderblom boasts an impressive save percentage of .955.

For the Vegas Golden Knights, Chandler Stephenson leads in points with 6, and Jack Eichel matches Johnson's goal count with 3.

Mark Stone tops the assists chart with 5, and Brayden McNabb leads with a +/- rating of 6. Adin Hill maintains a strong save percentage of .951.

In their recent games, the Chicago Blackhawks faced a 0-4 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on 10/19, but they previously secured a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on 10/16. In an intense match against the Montreal Canadiens on 10/14, they suffered a 2-3 defeat.

The Boston Bruins also defeated them 3-1 on 10/11, but they emerged victorious against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a score of 4-2 on 10/10.

In contrast, the Vegas Golden Knights triumphed over the Winnipeg Jets with a score of 5-3 on 10/19, continued their winning streak with a 2-3 victory against the Dallas Stars on 10/17, and secured a 1-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on 10/14.

They also dominated the San Jose Sharks with a score of 4-1 on 10/12 and defeated the Seattle Kraken with a 1-4 win on 10/10.

As these two teams face off, fans can anticipate an exciting showdown with plenty of goals and high-stakes action.