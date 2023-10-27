Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 27th Oct 2023

The stage is set for an exciting showdown in Paradise, Nevada, as the Vegas Golden Knights (7-0) prepare to face off against the struggling Chicago Blackhawks (2-5) on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena.

Hockey fans across the nation can catch all the action as the puck drops at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, with the NHL Network broadcasting the game. If you're looking for live-streaming options, Fubo TV is offering free access to the game.

In this highly anticipated clash, the Golden Knights are riding high at the top of the Western Conference, while the Blackhawks find themselves lower down the rankings.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights Game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Vegas Golden Knights vs Chicago Blackhawks Game preview

The stark contrast in the early-season performance of these two teams is evident. The Vegas Golden Knights have been on a remarkable winning streak, boasting a perfect 7-0 record, earning them the coveted first-place spot in the Western Conference with 14 points. Their offense has been a driving force, averaging an impressive 3.86 goals per game.

Jack Eichel, William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson have been instrumental in leading the charge, combining for seven goals and 15 assists. However, it's not just the top two lines that are excelling; Mark Stone, Paul Cotter and Jonathan Marchessault have contributed significantly with six goals and nine assists.

The Golden Knights' defensemen, Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb, have also played their part, adding two goals and nine assists from the blue line, providing additional firepower to the team's offense.

In stark contrast, the Chicago Blackhawks have had a tough start to the season, posting a 2-5 record and sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference with only 4 points. The primary issue plaguing the Blackhawks is their struggling offense, managing to score only 2.00 goals per game. In their past three games, they've mustered a meager three goals, a far cry from the offensive firepower they're capable of.

Corey Perry and Connor Bedard have been the lone bright spots, accounting for four goals and five assists. The rest of the Blackhawks offense has struggled, with only three skaters managing to score two goals or more.

This top-heavy approach has made it easier for opposing defenses to stifle their offense, putting immense pressure on their star players to carry the load.