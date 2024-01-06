"Chicago is cursed" - NHL fans react as Connor Bedard injury update shocks world, IR status revealed by team

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Saturday that rising star Connor Bedard has been placed on injured reserve due to a fractured jaw. The young forward suffered the injury during the first period of a recent game against the New Jersey Devils following a hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

Bedard, who had crossed into the offensive zone, was checked by Smith in the slot, leading to his exit from the game with his hand covering his injured mouth.

The Chicago Blackhawks took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news, posting,

"UPDATE: We have placed Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and Nick Foligno (fractured left finger) on injured reserve."

One fan reacted:

"Chicago is cursed."

Another fan, echoing the collective dismay, exclaimed,

"OH MY GOSH NO."

A third fan kept it succinct, declaring,

"It’s over."

Yet another fan, taking a more pragmatic approach, assessed the situation with a stark reality check:

"So basically 20 % of our starting lineup gone…F***!! Time to throw on ya dancing shoes fellas lace em up tight. Drop ah few for our boyz!!"

Connor Bedard suffered the injury in Devils 4-2 win over Blackhawks

In a matchup against the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard left the game after a hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period.

Holding his face, Bedard skated to the bench, and coach Luke Richardson provided no immediate update on his condition. Nick Foligno also exited after fighting Smith in the second period. The Blackhawks, already dealing with injuries to several forwards, lost 4-2 and will host the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Richardson didn't perceive malicious intent in Smith's hit on Bedard, describing it as a situation where Bedard was reaching for the puck and collided with Smith.

“I don’t know if it was dirty. I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn’t see him because he was behind another guy," Richardson said (h/t CBS News). "I don’t think he stepped up on him. I think he kind of stopped and Connor kind of ran headfirst right into him. ... I think he was just playing hard on the blueline and trying to keep the puck out on the penalty kill."

Despite Bedard's departure, there were skirmishes and altercations in the game. New Jersey eventually rallied for a 6th win in their last 19 games. Simon Nemec and Alexander Holtz each contributed a goal and an assist for the Devils, with Michael McLeod breaking the tie in the third period.

Tyler Toffoli added an empty-net goal. New Jersey goalie Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves.

Chicago's Jason Dickinson and Boris Katchouk scored, with Katchouk expressing dissatisfaction with Smith's hit on Bedard. The Devils secured three unanswered goals in the final period. The Devils' leading scorer, Jack Hughes, also didn't return after a late third-period hit.