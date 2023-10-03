"China next": Logan Mailloux's future move leaves fans trolling Controversial Habs prospect

In a move that has ignited curiosity and criticism among hockey fans, the Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenseman Logan Mailloux has been loaned to the Laval Rocket. Mailloux, a first-round draft pick in 2021, has been at the center of controversy even before he joined the NHL.

The controversy surrounding Mailloux stems from an incident in late 2020 when, while playing in Sweden, he secretly photographed an 18-year-old woman engaged in a sexual act with him and shared the image without her consent. This led to Mailloux being charged under Swedish law with defamation and offensive photography, resulting in a fine of approximately $1,650.

Despite his troubling past, the Canadiens' decision to draft Mailloux drew widespread criticism from the hockey community, including comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who accused the team of showing a "lack of judgment."

In response to the backlash, the Canadiens initially announced that Mailloux would not participate in rookie camp or the team's main training camp during his first eligible year.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts on the controversial prospect's future in hockey. The announcement reignited the debate surrounding Mailloux's past actions and the NHL's handling of his case.

As Mailloux's hockey journey continues with the Laval Rocket, the ongoing debate over his redemption and the consequences of his actions will undoubtedly persist, leaving fans and the hockey community divided on his future in the sport.

Logan Mailloux cleared for NHL return

Recently, Logan Mailloux has been reinstated by the NHL, allowing him to pursue his career with the Montreal Canadiens. This development marks the conclusion of a tumultuous period that has surrounded Mailloux since July 17, 2021.

NHL insider Renaud Lavoie played a pivotal role in shedding light on this decision. Lavoie's tweet revealed that Mailloux had received the "green light" from the NHL to don the Canadiens' jersey, ending the speculation and uncertainty that had clouded his future in professional hockey.

This reinstatement has sparked a fresh wave of discussions within the hockey community, with opinions on Mailloux's return varying widely. While some see it as an opportunity for redemption and personal growth, others remain skeptical, emphasizing the need for accountability and awareness of the gravity of his past actions.

Logan Mailloux's journey continues to be a topic of intense debate, raising important questions about the NHL's stance on player conduct and the path to rehabilitation for individuals involved in controversial incidents.