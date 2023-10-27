"Choke was awful" "That was horrendous": Boston Bruins' collapse in OT against Anaheim Ducks has fans irate

The Boston Bruins suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 4-3 (OT) to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, leaving fans irate.

Hockey can be unpredictable at times, with odds changing at any time on the ice. Throughout the game, the Bruins were a step ahead of the Ducks. They were up 3-1 before going into the third period.

However, as the third period approached, the Black and Gold blew a two-goal lead, failing to thwart the Ducks' comeback. The game was tied 3-3 after the third, before Mason McTavish scored the game-winning goal for Anaheim in overtime.

Fans were stunned and couldn't believe that the Boston Bruins choked in the final period. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the loss, with one tweeting:

"Did someone tell you that this was a post season game? My lord that choke was awful"

Another chimed in:

"ow that was horrendous. No Patrice Bergeron is these close out situations is going to suck."

Here're some of the best reactions:

How did the Anaheim Ducks beat the Boston Bruins?

The Boston Bruins (6-0-1) hosted the Anaheim Ducks (3-4-0) at the TD Garden on Thursday.

In the first period, Radko Gudas put the Ducks on board after scoring a wrist shot from an assist from Urho Vaakanainen to make it 1-0. That was the only goal scored in the first period.

In the second period, Charli Coyle's tip-in goal tied the game for the Bruins. Two minutes later, Matt Grzelcyk slotted the puck back into the net via a slapshot to put the Bruins ahead for the first time.

At the 16:40 mark, David Pastrnak made it 3-1 for the Bruins after scoring on a wrister off Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy's assist. The third period saw a remarkable comeback from the Anaheim Ducks, as they tied the scores with less than two minutes remaining into the final buzzer.

Leo Carlsson's wrist shot goal at the 18:05 mark cut the Bruins' lead to 3-2. Just over a minute later, a tip-in goal from Troy Terry tied the game, resulting in an OT. Two minutes into OT, Mason McTavish scored the winner for the Ducks.

McAvoy had three points, while Pastrnak accumulated two in the contest. Linus Ullmark ended the contest with 28 saves and posted a.875 SV% for Boston. Meanwhile, Carlsson, Ryan Strome and Troy Terry accumulated two points, while John Gibson made 27 saves and posted a.900 SV% for Anaheim.

The Boston Bruins next play the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1) on Saturday, Oct. 28. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.