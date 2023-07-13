NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios' son, Jake Chelios, tied the knot with his partner of five years, Madelyn Iacurci, in a glamorous wedding ceremony in Chicago. The couple shared the exclusive details of their star-studded wedding weekend attended by famous guests, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Patty Smyth.

Even Drake joined in the festivities on Friday, which kicked off the weekend with a welcome bash and rehearsal dinner at the renowned Chicago Cut Steakhouse.

Andrea Fatigato, with LK Events, meticulously planned the multi-day affair, with the reception venue and catering provided by The Exchange. The Exchange is located in one of Chicago's most architecturally significant properties, Daniel Burnham's Railway Exchange.

The newlyweds, who aim to squeeze in a "mini-moon" to the Bahamas amid their busy schedules, first met in 2018 at a bar in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Madelyn was immediately drawn to Jake's kindness and caring nature, as she told People magazine:

"He just cares. Like, he always takes the extra step for people, he's got such a big heart," she shared, laughing that she had "never watched a single game of hockey" until seeing one of his.

Jake, like his father Chris Chelios, has been playing professional hockey for ten years and currently plays for the KHL in Moscow for half the year. He said:

"This is my fifth year playing overseas, so we've pretty much got it down, of the pair juggling the part-time distance. I'm there August through late February. I just signed two more years."

Madelyn, who lives in Chicago full-time, works as a medical assistant at Your Element Wellness.

Chris Chelios proudly welcomes Madelyn Iacurci into the Chelios family

Jake's father, Chris Chelios, expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family.

Chris Chelios said:

"I couldn't be more honored to welcome Madelyn and her family to our family, So happy for Jake and Madelyn and I wish them all the best."

During the wedding speeches, Jake, who isn't a big fan of public speaking, nailed his toasts and left a lasting impression. The reception featured a special performance by Patty Smyth, who sang an impromptu Led Zeppelin cover.

Sticking with a true Chicago theme, the night ended with Vienna Beef hot dogs and Cheli's Chili for the post-party crew.

