In a surprising twist in Sunday's WrestleDream event, renowned professional wrestler Chris Jericho paid tribute to Bobby Hull, a controversial figure from the world of ice hockey, as reported by Aidan Gibbons from Cultaholic. Jericho, along with his teammates Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, formed a trio named "The Golden Jets" to take on their opponents from The Don Callis Family.

This homage was not only a play on words inspired by their famous tag team, "The Golden Lovers," but also celebrated Bobby Hull's legacy. Hull, a legendary figure in the hockey world, played for the Winnipeg Jets from 1972 to 1979, making him an iconic figure in the city.

However, his post-retirement remarks stirred controversy. In a 1998 interview with the Moscow Times, Hull allegedly made the following statements:

"Hitler, for example, had some good ideas. He just went a little bit too far,"

and when asked if he was a racist, he allegedly replied,

"I don't give a damn. I'm not running for any political office."

Hull later denied these remarks and expressed deep regret for any offense they may have caused, saying,

"I am deeply offended by the false statements attributed to me with respect to Adolf Hitler and the black community in the United States. To my mind, Adolf Hitler was the most evil and despicable person who ever lived, and there is nothing good or positive that can ever be said about such an evil man."

Despite the controversy surrounding Hull's later years, his impact on ice hockey in Winnipeg was undeniable, which Jericho acknowledged during a post-WrestleDream media scrum. The tribute serves as a reminder of the complex legacy of Hull, "The Greatest Winnipeg Jet," both on and off the ice.

Bobby Hull's golden hockey career diminished by a troubling dark side

Hull, known for his dazzling hockey career, passed away at 84. His on-ice brilliance, including five 50-goal seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, earned him legendary status.

However, his legacy is marred by a dark side - allegations of domestic assault by two wives, an arrest for assaulting a police officer and troubling remarks on race and Hitler.

Despite his contributions to the sport and groundbreaking contract move to the WHA, Hull's flaws shadow his fame. His death leaves the NHL and the Blackhawks in a delicate position regarding memorializing a complex figure.