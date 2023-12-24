Chris Kreider's OT game-winner off Mika Zibanejad's puckhandling wizardry leaves NHL fans stunned: "Absolutely shocking defense from Dahlin"

In a thrilling overtime finish, Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers took advantage of a moment of puckhandling brilliance by Mika Zibanejad to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The game-winning goal scored 2:28 into the extra period, left fans amazed and sparked numerous reactions on social media platforms.

The sequence unfolded as Zibanejad exhibited his skills behind the Sabres net, deftly maneuvering the puck with poise and precision. His impressive moves caught the attention of the goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who found himself out of position as Kreider capitalized on the opportunity to score.

The execution was flawless, with Zibanejad delivering a pass to Kreider, who buried the puck past the defense Rasmus Dahlin near the net.

Expand Tweet

Fans on Reddit wasted no time in pointing out Luukkonen and Dahlin’s mistake.

"That is absolutely shocking defense from Dahlin and whover else that is there," a fan commented.

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from fans to the spectacular game-winning goal.

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The Rangers head into their holiday break with a record of 23-8-1. They are currently tied with Vancouver for first place in terms of wins and second place for points (47 points).

Chris Kreider’s performance this season so far

In 32 games, Chris Kreider scored 17 goals and assisted in 13, resulting in 30 points. His exceptional goal-scoring ability is evident from his eight power-play goals, showcasing his importance to the Rangers’ special teams.

Furthermore, Kreider’s +7 plus/minus rating indicates that he contributes offensively and plays responsibly when defending. Despite this, he has kept his penalty minutes low at 10, demonstrating his disciplined approach.

Kreider has taken 85 shots on goal, showing his aggressive gameplay. Additionally, with a playing time of 18:31 per game, it’s clear that the coaching staff places trust in him during crucial moments.

His productivity rate of 19:45 indicates that he’s contributing a point in roughly every full period of play. Kreider has scored four game-winning goals, which speak to his ability to perform in clutch situations.