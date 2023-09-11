Chris Pronger says his St. Louis Blues teammate once gave him grief for nearly losing out on $1,000,000

There are moments when the line between friendship and competition blurs, leading to some unexpected memories like in the case of a St. Louis Blues player. This story comes from the annals of the NHL, featuring two legendary players: Chris Pronger and Grant Fuhr.

Recently, Chris Pronger shared a captivating tale on the Missin Curfew Podcast, hosted by former NHL players Shane O'Brien and Scottie Upshall. The story offers a glimpse into the camaraderie and playful banter that often unfolds in the high-stakes world of professional hockey, where fortunes can hinge on the most unexpected of circumstances.

Both Pronger and Fuhr were part of the St. Louis Blues, donning the iconic blue and yellow jerseys at the time. Pronger, known for his prowess as a defenseman, was eyeing a substantial bonus of $1 million, contingent on his plus-minus rating for the season. As the stakes were sky-high, Pronger felt it necessary to inform his teammates about the potentially life-changing bonus before the pivotal game.

However, it seems that Grant Fuhr, the legendary NHL goaltender for St. Louis Blues, wasn't taking the situation as seriously as Pronger.

Pronger said,

"Arguably one of the worst puck playing goalies of all time, terrible with the puck. And I go back and I go into the corner and I'm like 'Fuhrsy Fuhrsy!' and then boom! He smokes me in the chest with the puck."

He added,

"And then you can always see him laughing. You can see his head bobbing up and down and he's laughing in the net... he's just giving me grief."

As if that weren't enough, St. Louis Blues goalie Fuhr's antics continued to escalate. In a critical late-game situation during the third period, Fuhr allowed a less-than-stellar goal while Pronger was on the ice.

Pronger said,

"We're late in the game in the third period and Fuhrsy let's in a s***ty goal. I've already prepped everybody, it's a meaningless game other than that bonus and I'm like 'Hey! You know what this means man c'mon."

What was St. Louis Blues goaltender Grant Fuhr's response

Fuhr's response, delivered with a perfect blend of humor and sarcasm, would go down in NHL lore. In Pronger's hilarious imitation of Fuhr's words,

"Oh! Hey Prongs... is there a bonus on the line? You want me to funnel another one in?"

While the incident is now a humorous moment, it underscores the unique dynamics of professional hockey. Even in the heat of competition, teammates often find joyful moments.