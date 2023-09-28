Chris Snow's wife, Kelsie confirmed some heartbreaking news on Thursday. On Wednesday, she took to social media to reveal Chris suffered a catastrophic brain injury after going into cardiac arrest.

The Calgary Flames assistant general manager was diagnosed with ALS in 2019 and was given a year to live. He has continued to fight since, but this week, Snow went into cardiac arrest and is unresponsive, as per reports.

"With a shattered heart I've come to share that yesterday Chris became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest," Kelsie said. "Paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again, but, devastatingly, a scan showed Chris suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen."

"His doctors do not expect him to wake up from this," Kelsie added. "My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out. Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I'll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people."

After a day of tests, Kelsie Snow took to social media again to share the news that Chris would indeed not wake up.

"Tests yesterday confirmed that Chris will not wake up. In life, Chris offered his body to a clinical trial to help others. In death he will do the same. He remains on life support while organ donation is arranged. We are so proud of him."

As Kelsie says, they will keep Chris on life support until his organs are donated, which will hopefully save the lives of other people.

Chris Snow's battle with ALS

Chris Snow did battle through the disease way longer than thought. In December, Snow was hospitalized as his condition deteriorated after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

He ended up needing a ventilator, but he was able to fight through it and was able to breathe on his own. After getting off the ventilator he was able to return home and everything seemed to be going fine until the cardiac arrest.

Chris Snow started his career as a sports reporter covering the Boston Red Sox and then the Minnesota Wild. He then joined the Wild as director of hockey operations in 2006. He worked with the team until 2010. He had been with the Flames since 2011 and had been their assistant GM since 2019.