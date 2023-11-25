Chris Snow's wife Kelsie grateful to Colorado Avalanche for heartwarming gesture in memory of her late husband 

In a touching tribute to the late Chris Snow, former Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager of the Calgary Flames, the Colorado Avalanche has planned a heartwarming gesture for their game against the Flames in Denver.

Kelsie Snow, Chris's wife, took to social media, expressing her gratitude and sharing a moment involving their children, Cohen and Willa.

The Avalanche, aware of the profound impact Chris Snow had on the hockey community, approached the Snow family with a request. They wanted to honor Chris and thus invited Kelsie and her children to the game.

Kelsie shared a heartwarming photo of her children, Cohen, 11, and Willa, 8, proudly wearing personalized Colorado Avalanche jerseys autographed by star player Cale Makar.

Kelsie captioned the emotional moment:

"When the @Avalanche told us they wanted to honor Chris at tonight’s game against the @NHLFlames in Denver, we were so grateful. When they asked us if we would be their guests, well, you can see the look on these two faces. Hockey family,"

Chris Snow, who met his wife Kelsie while both were sportswriters for The Boston Globe, shared a deep love for the game. Married in 2007, they built a family together, raising two children, Cohen and Willa.

In 2019, Chris was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a devastating disease that impairs voluntary control and causes respiratory challenges.

Chris Snow battled the disease for almost four years, ultimately succumbing to complications of the disease on September 30, 2023, at the age of 42.

Through their tribute, the Colorado Avalanche not only celebrated Chris Snow's devotion to hockey but also showed solidarity within the hockey community.

Kelsie Snow's Tribute to Chris Snow

Earlier in November's second week, Kelsie Snow offered a sincere tribute to her late husband at a memorial ceremony hosted at St. Michael Catholic Community. The entire Flames organization, along with notable personalities from hockey, were present.

"Chris has been gone for almost three weeks. It feels three years," Kelsie shared a message. "Every morning I wake up to this new reality, and it feels like someone is stabbing me in the chest with a hot knife. The pain is physical and visceral and vast."

"Chris was my partner and my best friend, and, every day for the last four and a half years, my job was to keep him as healthy as possible. Now, I am completely unmoored. Now, there is no more planning. There is no more caretaking. There is just emptiness."

Snow's impact on the Flames and the entire NHL is ever lasting and the Avalanche's tribute is a fitting way to honor him.