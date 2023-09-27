Chris Snow's wife Kelsie shares devastating update on Flames AGM's battle with ALS

Chris Snow, the assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames, has been dealing with ALS.

Snow was diagnosed with the disease in June 2019, and at the time, doctors gave him up to a year to live. However, he defied the odds and kept on fighting.

Unfortnately, on Wednesday morning, Chris Snow's wife Kelsie, took to X to share a heartbreaking update about him.

Expand Tweet

"With a shattered heart I've come to share that yesterday Chris became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again, but, devastatingly, a scan showed Chris suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen.

"His doctors do not expect him to wake up from this. My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out. Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I'll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people."

Chris Snow had been battling ALS since 2019 and was able to outlive the year he was given by using an experimental drug that worked by silencing the effects of the mutated gene.

Snow's family also has a history of ALS as Chris lost his father, two uncles, and a cousin to the disease.

Chris Snow was hospitalized last year

Back in December, Chris Snow was hospitalized as his condition deteriorated after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Kelsie Snow kept updating the world on her husband's condition, and eventually, Chris was able to be taken off the ventilator and breathe on his own. Shortly thereafter, he was able to speak to his wife and was able to eventually get back home.

Chris Snow has been in the thoughts of the entire Calgary Flames organization, as former GM Brad Treliving broke down when he talked about Chris back in March.

"He had a tough night last night. He's battling. So when you think it's a hard day, that's a hard day. He's texting from the emergency room. That tells ya about Chris Snow."

Chris Snow started his career as a sports reporter covering the Boston Red Sox and then the Minnesota Wild. He then joined the Wild as director of hockey operations in 2006. He worked with the team until 2010.

Snow had been with the Flames since 2011 and had been their assistant GM since 2019.