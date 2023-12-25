Chris Snow's wife Kelsie shares tear-jerking message remembering her late husband on first Christmas without him

The holiday season is a time of joy and togetherness, but for Kelsie Snow, wife of the late NHL executive Chris Snow, this Christmas marked the first without her husband. In a tear-jerking message shared on social media, Kelsie expressed her emotions on navigating through this challenging time.

Accompanied by an image of a frozen lake, Kelsie posted on X:

"Today we gathered and we celebrated and we laughed and we hugged and, mostly, we skated. All for Chris. You are deeply missed and deeply loved, Christopher. Merry Christmas. We know you are all around us."

Chris Snow, the former executive vice president and assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames, left a mark on the hockey community. His battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a debilitating disease, inspired many.

Recently, in a touching gesture, the Colorado Avalanche honored Snow during their game against the Flames in Denver. The Avalanche, recognizing Chris' profound impact, invited the Snow family to the game, creating a memorable experience for them.

Expressing her gratitude, Kelsie shared a heartwarming photo of her children, Cohen and Willa, proudly donning personalized Colorado Avalanche jerseys autographed by star player Cale Makar.

"When the @Avalanche told us they wanted to honor Chris at tonight’s game against the @NHLFlames in Denver, we were so grateful," Keksie wrote on X. "When they asked us if we would be their guests, well, you can see the look on these two faces. Hockey family,"

What happened to Chris Snow?

Kelsie and Chris Snow met while working as sportswriters for The Boston Globe and shared a deep love for the game. Married in 2007, they built a family together, raising two children. Chris' ALS diagnosis in 2019 marked the beginning of a courageous battle, lasting nearly four years before his death on Sept. 30, at the age of 42.

As Kelsie and her children navigate their first Christmas without Chris, the hockey community continues to support them, honoring the legacy of the Calgary, Alberta native, who touched so many hearts.

Kelsie Snow's messages for her late husband Chris Snow

Kelsie Snow frequently shares her feelings for her late husband, Chris Snow, on social media.

"December is so heavy. Each morning I wake up and the ache in my chest has grown deeper and stronger and more crushing," Kelsie wrote on X. "Friday is our 16th wedding anniversary. He is gone, and I am here, and just the thought of that day looming ahead on the calendar brings me to my knees."

Previously, Kelsie also updated her followers about Chris' liver donation.

"You did good, love," she posted.

