Kelsie Snow, the wife of Chris Snow, paid tribute to her late husband with a heartfelt eulogy during a memorial service held at St. Michael Catholic Community.

Chris Snow, the Calgary Flames' former vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager, battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease, until his death at the age of 42 on September 30, 2023.

Kelsie shared her memories at the event, which saw the presence of the entire Flames organization and notable individuals from the world of hockey and the media sphere across North America.

Kelsie posted a heartwarming throwback video of Chris on X (formerly Twitter).

She also expressed her tribute on X. She wrote,

"Chris has been gone for almost three weeks. It feels three years. Every morning I wake up to this new reality and it feels like someone is stabbing me in the chest with hot knife. The pain is physical and visceral and vast. Chris was my partner and my best friend and, every day for the last four and a half years, my job was to keep him as healthy as possible. Now, I am completely unmoored. Now, there is no more planning. There is no more caretaking. There is just emptiness."

Chris Snow's family dropped first puck at Flames' NHL opener

The Flames' home opener paid tribute to Chris Snow, their former assistant GM.

During the ceremonial puck drop, Kelsie Snow and her children, Willa and Cohen, took part in the touching tribute.

Snow's journey with the Flames began in 2011 when he was appointed as the director of video and statistical analysis. In 2019, he was promoted to the role of assistant general manager.

Before joining the Flames, Snow was a sports reporter, covering the Boston Red Sox for the Boston Globe and the Minnesota Wild for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. After his journalism career, Snow served as the director of hockey operations for the Wild from 2006–2010.