Chris Tanev finally opens up on his departure from Vancouver - "Wish I could have stayed"

The Calgary Flames' defenseman Chris Tanev recently shed light on the unexpected turn in his career that led to his departure from the Vancouver Canucks.

Currently donning the role of alternate captain for the Calgary Flames in the National Hockey League (NHL), Tanev's journey from Vancouver to Calgary was not without its twists and turns.

In a candid interview with Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts, Tanev unveiled the surprising nature of his departure, stating:

"I didn’t expect to leave Vancouver. I thought I was going to stay."

The defenseman revealed that an offer from the Canucks only materialized a few hours into free agency, leaving him caught off guard and prompting him to explore new opportunities. He added:

"But they didn’t make an offer until a couple hours into free agency."

Flames emerged as a promising destination for Tanev, and their proactive outreach played a pivotal role in influencing his decision. Tanev shared:

"Calgary had a lot of guys reaching out to me that I had played with before. So I felt wanted and felt like it was a good fit."

The allure of a team that actively sought his presence certainly contributed to Tanev's decision to embark on a new chapter in his career.

Despite bidding farewell to Vancouver, Tanev expressed gratitude for the unforgettable experiences during his tenure with the Canucks. He emphasized:

"I have nothing bad to say about my time in Vancouver; it was unbelievable. But I wish I could have stayed."

Chris Tanev impressed during his tenure with Vancouver Canucks

Notably, Chris Tanev's history with the Canucks is rich and storied. He played a pivotal role in the team's 2010-11 Stanley Cup Finals run, participating in five playoff games during that memorable stretch. He posted 118 points (22 goals and 96 assists) in 514 games for the franchise.

The defenseman's dedication to Vancouver Canucks was evident in his desire to remain with the team back in 2020. However, the intricacies of contract negotiations, coupled with salary cap constraints, rendered a continued partnership elusive.

Chris Tanev's departure from Canucks shows the unpredictable nature of professional sports. The unexpected turns in the journey can lead to new opportunities and challenges.