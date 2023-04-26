Christian Ehrhoff to make shocking hockey comeback at age 41

Former NHL defenseman Christian Ehrhoff has announced his comeback to professional hockey by signing with the Krefeld Pinguine of the second-tier German Pro League for the 2023-24 season. The 41-year-old previously played for Krefeld during the 2012-13 lockout and start of his pro career.

Ehrhoff retired in 2018 after captaining Kolner Haie in the top German league but has now expressed a desire to return to the ice. Krefeld sports director Peter Draisaitl praised Ehrhoff's initiative and realistic approach to his comeback:

“After Christian Ehrhoff took the initiative and he clearly and realistically described to us how he imagines his way back onto the ice, there is no reason not to try it. The coaching staff and I expect Christian to work hard over the next few weeks so that he is physically at the highest level at the start of the season."

The Pinguine were relegated to the DEL2 for the 2022-23 season but will look to earn promotion to the top German league with Ehrhoff in their lineup. It will be interesting to see how Ehrhoff performs after his retirement and whether he can help the Pinguine accomplish their goal of promotion.

A look back at Christian Ehrhoff's NHL career

Christian Ehrhoff had a successful career in the NHL spanning over 12 seasons. He was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft and spent the first five years of his career with the Sharks.

He then moved on to play for the Vancouver Canucks, where he recorded a career-high 14 goals and 50 points in the 2010-11 season. This performance earned him a 10-year contract worth $4 million a season with the Buffalo Sabres. However, after just three seasons, the Sabres bought him out, and the deal is still being paid until 2028.

Ehrhoff continued to play in the NHL, doing so for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2014-15 season before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings. There, he spent most of his time playing for their AHL affiliate in Ontario. He then signed with the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2015-16 season before returning to Germany to play for Kolner Haie in the DEL, where he retired in 2018.

During his NHL career, Ehrhoff played 789 games, scoring 74 goals and adding 249 assists for a total of 323 points. He also represented Germany in international tournaments, helping his country win the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

