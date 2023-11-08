Claude Giroux comes clean on chatter around coach D.J. Smith, calls it a "distraction"

Claude Giroux, the veteran forward and assistant captain of the Ottawa Senators, has come to the defense of his coach, D.J. Smith, amidst growing speculation about the latter's future with the team. In a recent statement, Giroux expressed his frustration with the constant scrutiny surrounding Smith and emphasized the players' commitment to their coach.

"It's getting pretty old. The fans and the media talking about D.J. It's pretty frustrating actually. He's our coach, he's not going anywhere. We want to play for him. It's a distraction that we don't need right now," Giroux said (via The Sports Network).

Claude Giroux's words reflect the mounting pressure on Smith as the Senators struggle through a challenging season. The team has dropped five of their last six games, leaving them tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with the Pittsburgh Penguins. These disappointing results have fueled speculation about Smith's job security, but Giroux's statement underscores the players' determination to stand by their coach.

However, the Senators have faced more than just on-ice struggles in recent weeks. The suspension of Shane Pinto for 41 games due to his involvement in sports wagering activities and the loss of a first-round pick stemming from the Evgenii Dadonov trade in 2021, which resulted in the firing of general manager Pierre Dorion, have added to the team's woes.

D.J. Smith, the 46-year-old head coach, has faced criticism for the team's inconsistent performance. His combined record of 124-145-32 during his time behind the Senators' bench reflects the challenges he has encountered. Ottawa has not made the playoffs since their remarkable run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017, further intensifying the pressure on Smith.

The Senators now face a critical juncture in their season. They are set to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday and then embark on a crucial six-game homestand running from Thursday, November 9, until Monday, November 27. This stretch of games could prove pivotal for Smith and the team's future.

On the ice, Claude Giroux has been a bright spot for the Ottawa Senators this season, contributing 11 points, including three goals, in the ten games he has played. His performance serves as a testament to his commitment to the team and its coach, D.J. Smith.

Time will tell whether the team can overcome their recent struggles and provide their loyal fans with reasons to be optimistic once again.