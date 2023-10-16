Claude Giroux's wife Ryanne emotional on husband's 1000th career-point celebration night

Ryanne Breton, Claude Giroux's wife, was emotional during her husband's 1,000 career point achievement honorary celebration held by the Ottawa Senators at home during a game against his former club, Philadelphia Flyers, on Saturday.

Giroux reached the 1000-point plateau during the Ottawa Senators' last game of the 2022-23 season against the Carolina Hurricanes in April. In the process, he became the 96th player in league history to do so.

To mark the occasion, the Senators honored Giroux with a golden stick. His current and former Flyers teammates also congratulated the 35-year-old veteran with their best wishes on the jumbotron.

Claude Giroux was accompanied by his wife, Ryanne Breton, along with their two sons, Gavin and Palmer, who were presented with mini gold sticks from Sens captain Brady Tkachuk.

Ryanee Breton shared the memorable moment in her Instagram story and thanked the Senators for the honor:

"an emotional roller coaster thank you @senators"

Image Credit: ryennegiroux/Instagram

Claude Giroux and the Senators beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 to claim the first home win of the season at Canadian Tire Centre.

How did Claude Giroux' Senators fare against the Tampa Bay Lightning?

The Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in a commanding 5-2 win on Sunday.

The recently acquired Vladimir Tarsenko scored his first goal for the Sen, giving them an early lead in the 7:02 mark. It was the only goal scored in the first period.

In the second period, Anthony Cirelli scored for the Bolts to tie the game. However, Brady Tkacxhuk's converted an assist from Giroux put the Senators 2- in front. Tanner Jeannot, though, tied the game for the Lightning before Matthieu Joseph made it 3-2 for the Sens before the third period.

In the final period, Tkachuk scored his second before Tim Stutzle's goal in the later frame of the period sealed back-to-back wins for Ottawa. Claude Giroux now has three points over as many games for the Sens.

He will next be up against the Washington Capitals. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.