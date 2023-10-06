Claude Giroux's wife Ryanne's four-word slam for NHL's broadcasting services

Ryanne Breton, wife of the Ottawa Senators' Claude Giroux, wasn't happy with the NHL's broadcasting services and slammed them on Instagram with a four-word message.

The Senators were up against the Winnipeg Jets in their preseason clash on Thursday (Oct. 5). However, when Ryanne tried to tune in to TV to watch her husband play, her excitement was diverted by an error message on the screen.

She shared the story on her IG and slammed the NHL for their poor broadcasting services, writing:

"honestly is it ever??"

Ryanne Giroux slammed the NHL on IG for their broadcasting services. (Image Credit: ryannegiroux/Instagram)

However, it's unclear whether the broadcasting error on her TV screen persisted. If it did, Ryanne would've been sorely disappointed not to see Claude Giroux's brilliant performance in the game, which ended with a goal and a 3-0 Senators win.

How did Claude Giroux's Ottawa Senators fare against the Winnipeg Jets?

The Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 at their home in the MTS Centre on Thursday (Oct. 5).

In the first period at the 16:58 mark, Giroux's goal from an assist from Brady Tkachuk put the Senators ahead before the second period. Josh Baily scored the second for his team to double their advantaage before heading into the final period.

Jakob Chychrun, at the halfway mark, scored the third and winning goal on the powerplay as the Sens registered a comfortable 3-0 win . Anton Forsberg blocked all 21 saves as he ended the contest with a 100% SV %. Meanwhile, Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves and had a.909 SV% for Winnipeg.

The Ottawa Senators will next play their final preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (Oct. 7) before heading into the regular season.