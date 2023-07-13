"I don't believe the grass is always greener" - Clayton Keller comes clean on his Coyotes future

Clayton Keller, the talented American forward and alternate captain for the Arizona Coyotes, has shown unwavering loyalty and commitment to the organization despite its challenges. In the face of uncertainties and speculation surrounding his future with the team, Keller has made it clear that he values the people within the Coyotes organization and believes in the potential for success right where he is.

Clayton Keller said:

"We have great people in our organization and on our coaching staff... I've always been a loyal guy and I don't believe the grass is always greener somewhere else."

Selected seventh overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Coyotes, Keller quickly established himself as a key player for the team. Known for his offensive abilities and playmaking skills, he has become an integral part of the Coyotes' lineup.

Despite the challenges faced by the organization, including ownership changes and on-ice struggles, Keller remains steadfast in his belief that the Coyotes have what it takes to compete and achieve their goals.

A look at Clayton Keller's NHL career

Since signing with the Coyotes in 2017, Clayton Keller has consistently impressed with his skills and performance on the ice. He recorded his first NHL point in his very first home game and became the NHL Rookie of the Month for October. Keller's outstanding play continued throughout the season, setting franchise records for points and assists by a rookie.

In the following seasons, Keller showcased his versatility by transitioning to different positions, including the left wing. He displayed durability by playing in all 82 games for two consecutive seasons. Keller's contributions on the ice earned him an NHL All-Star Game selection and recognition as a top performer for the Coyotes.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges, but Keller remained resilient. He led the Coyotes in scoring during the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs and continued to be a key player in the following season. Keller's dedication and growth were evident as he gained weight and became a more physical presence on the ice.

Unfortunately, Keller's 2021-22 season was cut short due to a leg injury. Nonetheless, he showcased his exceptional talent, leading the team in goals and points and earning a spot in the NHL All-Star Game. Despite the setback, Keller remained determined and focused on his rehabilitation.

Returning for the 2022-23 season, Keller played all 82 games, setting a new franchise record for points since the team's relocation. His 37 goals ranked among the highest in the league. Keller's stellar performance earned him recognition as the team's All-Star game representative and a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

