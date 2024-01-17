"Clearly dodges the puck, what a loser": NHL fans believe Auston Matthews moved away from blocking Ryan McLeod's game-winning goal

Amid the watchful eyes of National Hockey League (NHL) fans, a recent clip that showed Auston Matthews' play in Ryan McLeod’s game-winning goal has fueled a social media uproar. People are speculating incessantly about what is happening during such a crucial moment for the Maple Leafs in the game.

The controversy started when, during the game-winner, an observant fan posted a goal clip to Twitter with this caption:

"Auston Matthews really leans back to make room for Clouder’s (McLeod's) shot. Hmmm, makes you think…"

The tweet quickly gained traction, prompting fans to scrutinize Matthews' actions in the crucial moment.

Reactions varied among NHL enthusiasts. One fan was quick to criticize Matthews, stating:

"Clearly dodges the puck here, what a loser."

However, not all fans were quick to condemn Matthews. A supporter of the Edmonton Oilers, the team on the receiving end of McLeod's goal, came to Matthews' defense, saying,

"As an Oilers fan, I think you are being unfair to Matthews. This is probably the first McD screen type goal I've seen in a very long time. In fact, this whole goal sequence is a rather new look from the Oilers, period."

Another fan offered a different perspective, suggesting:

"Auston Matthews setting the perfect screen. Then getting out of the way just enough for a goal. Just like he did for MacKinnon a few nights ago lol. Some guys want to win. Others just want a check."

Whether intentional or coincidental, Matthews' role in McLeod's game-winning goal has sparked a heated debate among fans.

Auston Matthews' single goal wasn't sufficient for the Leafs

The Oilers posted a historic franchise-best win streak of 11 consecutive games after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs by scoring four goals to prevail over them with a convincing scoreline of 4–2. The Oilers had a 19-3 record in their last 22 games and Ryan McLeod played an important role with one goal and one assist.

Having gone down 2-0 with a few minutes left in the second period, Edmonton was resilient and it reaffirmed this sentiment when goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.

The Maple Leafs, who are now on a four-game losing skid, lifted off to an early lead through Auston Matthews scoring his 34th goal of the season which was also leading NHL statistics.

On the other hand, Edmonton came back with goals from Leon Draisaitl, Derek Ryan, and Evan Bouchard that proved important. McLeod coming back from injury and Connor McDavid extending his point streak to 11 games helped seal the Oilers’s win.