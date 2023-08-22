In a seismic showdown echoing two decades of rivalry, CM Punk and Samoa Joe are set to collide at London's iconic Wembley Stadium during AEW's All In event.

The long-standing feud, tracing its roots back to their Ring of Honor days, has finally reached its climax, with over 80,000 fans poised to witness the culmination of their storied journey.

Punk's first win against Joe came in a recent match that ended their winless streak saga. Their rivalry's crescendo at Wembley Stadium seems fitting, highlighting the impact they've had on each other's careers.

As Punk is renowned for his devotion to the Chicago Blackhawks, he drew a parallel to AEW's rising star, Darby Allin. As reported by Justin Barrasso from Fan Nation:

Punk affirmed, "It's Darby Allin. He always makes chicken salad out of chicken sh**."

The admiration is mutual, with Punk and Allin's bond originating from their AEW debut contest in 2021 after Punk's long hiatus from the ring.

Allin's alliance with wrestling legend Sting further underscores his significance, as they prepare for a Tag Team Coffin match against AR Fox and Swerve Strickland of the Mogul Embassy.

Drawing parallels with Connor Bedard's selection by the Chicago Blackhawks, Punk's insights shine a spotlight on Allin's potential to shape AEW's future. Punk emphasizes Allin's captivating 'It Factor' and rapidly evolving skills.

"He's got that ‘It Factor’, and he’s really getting comfortable," says Punk. "He has a ton to offer, as long as he doesn’t kill himself jumping over his house in a f------ monster truck or something like that."

As the Wembley Stadium braces for the monumental CM Punk vs Joe clash, the spotlight on AEW's future shines brightly on Darby Allin.

Just as Connor Bedard holds the promise of being a franchise cornerstone for the Chicago Blackhawks, Allin stands poised to carve his legacy in the annals of wrestling history.

CM Punk's candid message on Chicago Blackhawks' draft choice

During a past AEW Collision event in Detroit, former WWE superstar CM Punk voiced his opinions about the Chicago Blackhawks' decision to draft Connor Bedard.

Punk, renowned for his unfiltered expressions, appeared alongside a fan holding a bold sign reading, "Chicago don't deserve Bedard." The unexpected display grabbed the attention of attendees, who rallied behind Punk.

While CM Punk didn't offer an extensive explanation at the time, his response reverberated through the Blackhawks' organization and their fan base. Beyond the wrestling arena, Punk's sports fervor was evident, showcasing his readiness to express his sentiments on matters close to his heart.

As the wrestling world awaited Punk's next move, his enduring passion remained palpable.