CM Punk reacts to Carolina Hurricanes getting swept by Florida Panthers in ECFs - "Canes will be back"

Professional wrestler and avid NHL fan, CM Punk, once again took to Instagram. He provided his entertaining and insightful commentary during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers.

Through a series of Instagram stories, Punk shared his thoughts and reactions as the game unfolded, giving fans a glimpse into his passionate perspective.

The Instagram commentary began with Punk posting a picture, exclaiming,

"Carolina showing signs of life!"

It was evident that the Hurricanes were determined to keep their season alive as the game headed into the third period. CM Punk captured the intensity of the moment, stating,

"Back for third-period action. Canes season on the line."

Aware of the stakes, Punk drew attention to the significance of the Prince of Wales Trophy, which was being polished in preparation for the victorious team. He highlighted the importance of motivation, noting:

"Carolina has got five minutes to motivate his players to live another day."

The pressure was on for the Hurricanes to rally and extend the series. However, the game took an unexpected turn when Florida capitalized on a power play and scored a goal. Punk captured the disappointment, saying:

"Convert on the power play goal, and Florida seemingly robs us of free hockey. Cats on their way to the Cup final."

It appeared as though Carolina's hopes were dashed.

In the midst of the game's twists and turns, Punk also showcased his sense of humor. He posted a photo with the caption:

"It's a good goal, and Paul is handing out Molly for the after party."

This lighthearted moment added an entertaining touch to his commentary, demonstrating Punk's ability to balance seriousness and fun.

As the game neared its conclusion, Punk acknowledged one of the best traditions in sports, stating,

"Battle like hell and shake hands after."

He highlighted the importance of sportsmanship, emphasizing the respect that players show each other despite the intensity of competition.

CM Punk's response to Hurricanes' Loss and admirable praise for coach Rod Brind'Amour

The anticipation grew as Punk questioned whether the Prince of Wales Trophy would be hoisted by the winning team. The trophy represented a significant milestone on the path to the ultimate goal, the Stanley Cup.

Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, the game did not end in their favor. Punk expressed his frustration, exclaiming,

"Oh f**k. Cursed (@danhausenad) it's over."

The disappointment was palpable, but CM Punk's passion for the game shone through in his emotional response.

Nevertheless, Punk concluded his commentary on a positive note, expressing admiration for Carolina's coach, Rod Brind'Amour. He praised Brind'Amour's honesty, accountability, and promised that the Hurricanes would be back.

"Love rod the bod. Honest coach. Accountability. Canes will be back."

Once again, Punk's Instagram commentary provided a unique and engaging perspective on the game.

