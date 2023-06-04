CM Punk reacts to Panthers' 2-5 loss in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals - "Florida in the mud"

Professional wrestler and avid NHL fan CM Punk once again delighted fans with his entertaining Instagram commentary during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers.

Punk's candid thoughts and reactions provided a glimpse into the excitement of the match. Let's dive into his Instagram stories and witness the game unfold through his unique lens.

CM Punk Instagram commentary during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals

His Instagram commentary kicked off with CM Punk's post of a picture accompanied by the question:

"Is it October yet?"

As the game started, his lively commentary continued:

"The cats have won Lord Stanley's Cup!"

As the Panthers scored a short-handed goal to take a one-goal lead in the game. His enthusiasm for the team's early success was evident, and he highlighted the impressive play by players like Jackie and Paul.

In the fast-paced game, events unfolded rapidly, and Punk provided his reactions in real time. He exclaimed:

"It's tied and now they have to cut the cup in half,"

He also noted Pietrangelo's collision with Barkov, adding to the drama on the ice. Punk's colorful descriptions and play-by-play analysis kept fans engaged throughout the game.

As the game progressed, Punk's commentary captured key moments. Describing Theodore's successful shot and the resulting goal for the Golden Knights, he said:

"Away from Duclair. Theodore moves in, shoots, scores!"

In the second period, Punk continued to share his reactions. He announced, highlighting Duclair's skillful goal:

"Late in the second, Duclair finds the five hole,"

With the game unfolding, Punk didn't shy away from expressing his opinions. Capturing the challenging situation faced by the Panthers during the match, he exclaimed:

"Florida in the mud"

He also dubbed the Golden Knights as the "Vegas lizard" and acknowledged Stone's impactful play by mentioning his knockdown of Stolarz.

The game brought some controversy, and Punk was quick to provide his take.

"Paul says not so fast. Toronto is going to look at this"

He remarked, hinting at a potential disputed call. However, the decision ultimately favored the Golden Knights, and Punk confirmed:

"Good goal. Florida in the mud mud."

CM Punk's passionate reactions conclude: Golden Knights triumph over Panthers in thrilling match

Even amidst the excitement of the game, Punk added a touch of humor to his commentary. He quipped, showcasing his knack for entertaining storytelling.

"Ref telling Bruce T-Mobile ran out of nachos"

As the final moments of the game approached, he reflected on the overall performance of the teams, and concluded, acknowledging the strong showing by the Golden Knights and the challenge that lay ahead for the Panthers.

"Vegas booked to sweep. Time to go back to work."

