Former professional wrestler and current MMA fighter CM Punk has taken his love for hockey to Instagram, providing fans with entertaining and insightful commentary during game 4 between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

Known for his outspoken nature, Punk's comments on Instagram have caught the attention of hockey enthusiasts and his followers alike. Let's take a look at some of his memorable remarks.

From the moment the puck drops, Punk immerses himself in the game, immediately sharing his excitement with his followers. With his trademark wit, he quips, with a score 1-0 in favor of Vegas.

"The puck has dropped! (Directly in Dallas net)"

As the game progressed, he again posted:

"Stars even it up. Fighting for their lives!"

His words resonate with fans, reflecting the intensity and pressure of the crucial game for the Dallas Stars.

CM Punk have taken his love for hockey to Instagram

CM Punk have taken his love for hockey to Instagram

CM Punk have taken his love for hockey to Instagram

Punk's engagement goes beyond the on-ice action. He appreciates the fashion sense of reporters and players alike, as evidenced by his comment alongside a picture featuring reporter Emily and Joe Pavelski.

"Emily killing the look as always. Pavelski with the nice lettuce,"

When a game heads into overtime, the excitement reaches new heights, and Punk's Instagram feed becomes a hub for fans seeking real-time reactions. Punk remarks:

"Regulation ain't enough! Do or die for the Stars...heading to OT,"

He then references a controversial high-sticking incident with the simple yet effective statement, instantly conveying the significance of the play to his followers.

"We have a high stick"

When Brayden McNabb's picture appears, he expresses his disappointment with a single word, indicating his displeasure with McNabb's actions.

"Shame"

CM Punk finally concluded his Game 4 Instagram commentator with words of praise for Joe Pavelski

Finally, when the Dallas Stars secure a crucial overtime victory, Punk lauds Joe Pavelski's contribution, exclaiming:

"The Stars stay alive! Pavelski with the OT power play goal, and I believe he just broke a record for 38-year-olds playoff goals."

His celebration of Pavelski's achievement demonstrates his deep appreciation for the game and its players.

CM Punk's Instagram comments have added an extra layer of excitement to the hockey-watching experience for fans. His passionate engagement with the sport showcases genuine love for hockey and further solidifies his reputation and trust among his hockey fan community.

Through his humorous observations and celebrations, Punk continues to entertain and connect with fellow hockey enthusiasts through his social media presence.

Poll : 0 votes