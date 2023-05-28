CM Punk shows support for Dallas Stars in do-or-die Game 5 - "Fighting for their lives"

Professional wrestler and passionate NHL fan, CM Punk, delighted his followers once more with his entertaining Instagram commentary during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. Despite being hard at work, Punk couldn't resist sharing his thoughts and reactions as the intense matchup unfolded between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

Punk kicked off his Instagram stories with a picture of the puck drop, accompanied by a caption that read:

"Puck drop. I'm working. So this is hard."

This glimpse into his busy schedule showcased his dedication to both his profession and his love for hockey.

The next photo posted by Punk showcased the teams in action, featuring the caption:

"Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights."

It was evident that Punk was fully invested in this thrilling showdown between two formidable teams.

As the game reached a pivotal moment with the score tied 2-2 in the third period, Punk provided his followers with an update. Sharing an image of Mark Stone, he wrote:

"2-2 in the third and Mark Stone."

The excitement and anticipation in his words were palpable, reflecting the nail-biting nature of the game.

During the first intermission, CM Punk took a break from the action on the ice to appreciate the aesthetic appeal of an individual. Posting a picture of an analyst, he wrote:

"Here is a beautiful man,"

He captivated his audience with his playful and lighthearted commentary. It was a delightful diversion from the intense game unfolding before him.

As the battle raged on, CM Punk recognized the high stakes for the Dallas Stars. Sharing an image of the team in action, he wrote:

"Dallas fighting for their lives."

This succinct yet impactful statement captured the determination and urgency displayed by the Stars as they fought to extend their playoff journey.

CM Punk's Instagram commentary once again proved to be a captivating and entertaining addition to the Western Conference finals. His ability to infuse humor, passion, and keen observations into his posts allowed fans to experience the game through his unique perspective.

The finals results of the game 5 which CM Punk was watching

The Dallas Stars put up a strong fight and gave their all to keep their hopes of reaching the finals alive. They delivered an impressive performance, led by the exceptional contributions of Ty Dellandrea.

The Stars' ability to stay in the contention for two consecutive games demonstrates their determination and resilience in the face of challenges.

Now that the series stands at 3-2 in favor of the Golden Knights, the Stars have an opportunity to make a mark in NHL history by becoming just the fifth team to overcome a 3-0 deficit and come out as winners.

