CM Punk takes to Instagram to comment on Florida Panthers' Game 3 win over Vegas Golden Knights

In a thrilling Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, the Panthers emerged with a stunning 3-2 overtime win.

The Panthers' remarkable performance not only energized their fans but also caught the attention of an unexpected observer: former professional wrestler and avid sports enthusiast CM Punk.

Taking to Instagram, Punk shared his excitement over the Panthers' impressive comeback, narrowing the Golden Knights' series lead to 2-1. With a concise but impactful message, Punk expressed his admiration for the Panthers' resilience and ability to thrive under pressure.

CM Punk takes to Instagram to comment on Florida Panthers

"Did what they had to do. It's not over until you lose at home."

Punk, known for his passion for various sports, often voices his opinions on social media. His acknowledgment of the Panthers' achievement undoubtedly adds to the team's growing fanbase and signifies the significance of their performance.

As the series intensifies, the Florida Panthers will be motivated by the support of high-profile fans like CM Punk. The thrilling Game 3 win has injected new life into the series, setting the stage for an exhilarating battle between the two formidable teams.

How Florida Panthers beat Golden Knights in Game 3?

The game unfolded as a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing the resilience and determination of both teams.

The Panthers drew first blood when Brandon Montour found the back of the net with a wrist shot just over four minutes into the first period. However, the Golden Knights quickly responded. Captain Mark Stone capitalized on a powerplay opportunity, tipping in a shot to level the scores before the first intermission.

In the second period, Jonathan Marchessault gave the Golden Knights the lead with a powerplay strike assisted by Jack Eichel. The Panthers fought back in the third period. Matthew Tkachuk scored off a crucial wrist shot from a pass from Carter Verhaeghe to force overtime.

Overtime proved to be a nerve-wracking affair, but it was Carter Verhaeghe who sealed the deal for the Panthers, scoring just 4:27 into the extra period. Verhaeghe's goal ignited a wave of celebration as the Panthers secured a much-needed win.

Notable performances included Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe, with both contributing two points apiece. Additionally, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky displayed his brilliance with 27 saves and an impressive .926 save percentage.

With the series now 2-1 in favor of the Golden Knights, the Florida Panthers will look to draw level in Game 4 on Saturday at the FLA Live Arena.

Poll : 0 votes